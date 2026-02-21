Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code and Hacking Workshop for March 2026

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Fanless Factor 101 Arrives with Qualcomm QCS6490 and 10GbE Networking

The platform is based on an 8-core Qualcomm Kryo 670 CPU clocked at up to 2.1GHz, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x memory (3200MT/s, single-channel). OnLogic lists an “AI inference accelerator” as an included feature, and the system ships with 128GB of onboard UFS flash storage.

ESP32 Bus Pirate Update Adds RF Tools, USB Host Mode, Signal Analysis, and Cellular Plans

The original Bus Pirate is an open-source hardware tool widely used for communicating with and debugging embedded systems over interfaces such as I²C, SPI, UART, and 1-Wire. The ESP32 Bus Pirate reimplements that concept in firmware form, allowing low-cost ESP32-S3 development boards to function as multi-protocol debugging and experimentation platforms.

GStreamer 1.28 Adds AI Inference Engines, YOLO Decoders, and Tensor Auto-Discovery

Collabora has announced GStreamer 1.28, expanding its machine learning and AI inference capabilities for media pipelines. The release adds new inference engines, broader tensor decoder support, improved metadata handling, and tooling aimed at simplifying object detection, classification, and segmentation workflows on embedded Linux systems.

9to5Linux

Xubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Wallpaper Contest Is Open for Submissions

Starting February 18th, 2026, those interested in contributing their beautiful artwork to the upcoming Xubuntu 26.04 LTS release are invited to submit their artwork on the official wallpaper contest thread opened on the Ubuntu Discourse community.

Blender 5.1 Beta Enables Hardware Ray-Tracing by Default for AMD GPUs

Blender 5.1 promises to enable hardware ray-tracing by default for AMD GPUs through HIP RT, improve GPU rendering performance by 5-10% on various benchmark scenes, and add support for opening windows without decorations on Linux via the--no-window-frame argument, removing the dependence on LIBDECOR for Wayland.

Calibre 9.3 E-Book Manager Improves Support for the Hanvon N10 e-Reader

The weekly Calibre updates continue with Calibre 9.3, a release that improves support for the Hanvon N10 e-reader by fixing a bug in the device’s driver that prevented Calibre from putting its metadata files onto the device.

Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements

Since this is a point release, Transmission 4.1.1 fixes many bugs found in the previous release, including a bug that failed to report some filesystem errors to RPC clients who were querying the system’s free space available and a bug that kept a torrent’s updated queue position from being shown.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 Fixes Boot Issues for Sony Xperia X, Improves VoLTE Support

Coming more than two and a half months after Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.1, the Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 update fixes a boot issue for Sony Xperia X devices, which was broken since Ubuntu Touch 24.04-1.0, improves mobile data stability when VoLTE is active on some carriers, and improves importing of .ics calendar event files.

PipeWire 1.6 Released with Support for Audio Channel Layouts, LDAC Decoder

Highlights of PipeWire 1.6 include support for audio channel layouts to set “audio.layout” = “5.1” instead of the more verbose audio.position = [ FL, FR, FC, LFE, SL, SR ], an LDAC decoder for Bluetooth, SpanDSP for Bluetooth packet loss concealment, and support for multitrack layouts on ROC.

LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes

Coming two months after LibreOffice 25.8.4, the LibreOffice 25.8.5 release is packed with more fixes to address various bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in an attempt to improve the overall stability and reliability of this popular open-source, free, and cross-platform office suite.

news

Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code and Hacking Workshop for March 2026

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 21, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Applications: GStreamer 1.28, luasmith, Libinput 1.31.0, and More
software picks
Transmission 4.1.1 BitTorrent Client Released with Bug Fixes and Improvements
Transmission 4.1.1 has been released today, three weeks after the major Transmission 4.1 update, addressing various bugs and also adding a couple of improvements for this popular open-source BitTorrent client.
KaOS Linux Drops KDE Plasma After 12 Years for Niri/Noctalia to Escape systemd
KaOS Linux 2026.02 was released today as the February 2026 ISO snapshot for this independent GNU/Linux distribution, which uses Arch Linux’s pacman package manager, and the first release to ship with the Niri Wayland compositor.
LibreOffice 25.8.5 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 60 Bug Fixes
The Document Foundation announced LibreOffice 25.8.5 today as the fifth maintenance update to the latest LibreOffice 25.8 office suite series with various bug fixes.
OpenSUSE Community News
a pair of articles
 
Security Leftovers
Security related news
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
BSD and Linux Kernel Space
kernel level stuff
KDE: Krita Has Issues With Wayland, "Building and Using the OMEMO Sync Client"
KDE development news/updates
FSF / Software Freedom: LibreLocal, Music Streaming Setup, and "Made in EU"
Moving to Free/Freedom
"I am starting to prefer being in Linux than being in macOS."
macOS vs GNU/Linux
Porting Super Mario 64 To The Original Nintendo DS and Nintendo Getting Aggressive
Nintendo and GNU/Linux
This Week in GNOME, Rudra, and Boycotting Microsoft GitHub (Slop Hub)
GNOME news
Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code and Hacking Workshop for March 2026
Some coding venues/initiatives
Content Management Systems (CMSs): WordPress 7.0 Beta 1, Kiwi TCMS, Bluehost
CMS leftovers
Tumbleweed/OpenSUSE Leftovers/Outline
OpenSUSE picks
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
some of it fluff though
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3D Printing, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
Programming Leftovers
Development with Python and more
Users are ditching Windows for Linux. Here’s why
Google Trends data as of February 2026 reveals that interest in the keyword "How to install Linux" has reached an all-time high
Applications: Ghostty, Diffoscope, and More
software news and raves
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Android Leftovers
ONLYOFFICE Documents Review: A Powerful Free Alternative to Microsoft Office on Android
I waited years for Windows updates to get exciting. Linux did it in six months
I think the last time I felt excited over a Windows update was the Creators Update back in 2017
I tried Mint, Kubuntu, and Debian — here’s what actually matters for Windows refugees
Kubuntu is either brilliant or broken
Ubuntu 26.04 is replacing its classic tools, and I actually prefer the new ones
Ubuntu is a great distro, even for first-time Linux users
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Cache Busting, Letting Go Of The Old Web, and The Dillo Appreciation Post
FOSS and the Web
Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Games: Snacktorio, Lexispell, and More
new from GamingOnLinux
This Week in Plasma: 6.6 is Here!
This week we released Plasma 6.6! So far it’s getting great reviews, even on Phoronix
Ubuntu kernel 6.8.0-100-generic has buggy networking
I run roughly two dozen Linux virtual machines
You can control your Linux PC from your Android phone - here's how
There's no limit to the cool things you can do with KDE Connect
"GNU Linux-libre turns 18 tonight" [original]
"before that, every distro that wanted to respect its users' freedom had to remove itself all of the binary blobs that were distributed as part of the kernel Linux's so-called sources"
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Learning the Shells [original]
they keep the tanks nice and clean
Microsoft Windows Does Not Dominate Japan Anymore [original]
Can Japan regain true independence by technical means?
The political and personal case for Linux
8% of you oddballs mostly use Linux or (Linux-based) ChromeOS
Maintenance Over, No Downtime/Issues Encountered [original]
We, the community (programmers, sysadmins etc.), do not anticipate any further interruption this month
GNU/Linux Leftovers
KDE and more
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
FOSS and more
Desktop/Laptop: Jack Wallen Recommends Thelio, Simon Batt Praises Atomic GNU/Linux Systems
a couple of nice stories
GNU/Linux Applications, BleachBit 5.1.0, fnmatch-regex 0.3.0, and More
Software news/commentary
Games: Steam Machine (GNU/Linux), Easy Anti-Cheat (Rootkit for Linux/Windows), Luxtorpeda
gaming news picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Kernel Space: Linux Kernel 7.0 Changes Explained in Media This Week
Linux news for next release
Xubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) Wallpaper Contest Is Open for Submissions
The Xubuntu team is now organizing a wallpaper contest to celebrate the upcoming Xubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) release and also Xubuntu’s 20th anniversary as an official Ubuntu flavor.
Blender 5.1 Beta Enables Hardware Ray-Tracing by Default for AMD GPUs
The Blender Foundation released today the beta version of the upcoming Blender 5.1 series of this powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Server/Self-Hosting and Security Leftovers
back-end news
Open Hardware/Modding: RP2040 and More
mostly from Hackaday
Red Hat Leftovers
From Red Hat's official site
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Audiocasts/Shows: JavaFX, Security, BSD, and Ask Noah
4 new episodes
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Linux is not a Windows substitute: Here's how you should approach it
Linux is flexible
How I found the perfect Linux OS and stopped distro hopping
For almost a year, I was jumping from one Linux distro to the next without ever settling on one for more than a week
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Stable kernels: Linux 6.19.3, Linux 6.18.13, Linux 6.12.74, Linux 6.6.127, Linux 6.1.164, Linux 5.15.201, and Linux 5.10.251
I'm announcing the release of the 6.19.3 kernel
We Look at Debian 13.3 ‘Trixie,’ the Latest From the Crown Jewel of Linux Distros
This week, we’re looking at Debian 13.3, the fourth installment of the “Trixie” series
I found the best Linux server distros for your home lab
These are my four go-to favorites
Why I Contributed to FOSS Force’s ‘Independence 2026’ Fundraiser
Ken Starks once wrote here every week
Calibre 9.3 E-Book Manager Improves Support for the Hanvon N10 e-Reader
Calibre developer Kovid Goyal released Calibre 9.3 today as the latest stable update to this popular open-source, cross-platform, and free e-book management software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Games: Opus Magnum, RTS 0 A.D., and More
7 stories from GamingOnLinux
Uptime of 800 Days [original]
Will it exceed 1,000?
Why We Write About the The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Delusion [original]
After the weekend we'll write some more about the SRA, sporadically at least
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 Fixes Boot Issues for Sony Xperia X, Improves VoLTE Support
The UBports Foundation released today Ubuntu Touch OTA-1.2 and Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 updates for Ubuntu Touch 24.04 and Ubuntu Touch 20.04 users with various improvements and bug fixes.
Security and FUD Leftovers
Security patches and more
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
3 misc. links
Linux Kernel: Asahi, Some BSD, and Value of GPL
kernels (BSD, Linux)
Linux Graphics: Drivers and More
Graphics leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
LibreOffice and more
Web Browsers: RSS, Chrome*, and Firefox
some wWW news
Events: GNOME OS Hackfest, Free Software Directory Meeting, GodotCon Amsterdam, Hackaday Europe
Upcoming and passed
Programming Leftovers
Development picks for today
Retro/Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino and More
hardware news picks
OpenSUSE: Self-Hosted and Outsourced to GAFAM ("The Cloud")
some OpenSUSE news
Debian's Thomas Lange on FAI.me Service, Freexian Collaborators on LTS Work
a couple of Debian updates
Lesser-Known Distributions and Operating Systems
EasyOS and more
Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat news, mostly from the official Red Hat site
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
8 Years Later, Linux-based AsteroidOS 2.0 is Here to Add New Life to Your Old Smartwatch
The AsteroidOS 2.0 release aims to provide a stable
PipeWire 1.6 Released with Support for Audio Channel Layouts, LDAC Decoder
The PipeWire project released PipeWire 1.6 today as a major update to this open-source server for handling audio/video streams and hardware on Linux-based operating systems, a major update that introduces numerous new features and improvements.
Games: Mewgenics, Slop, Hytale, and More
half a dozen picks
Gentoo on Codeberg
Gentoo now has a presence on Codeberg
Helping Animals is Fun (and the Animals Benefit From It) [original]
The BBC has published a video (from Manchester!) about vets and volunteers with their "pigeon repair kit"
The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Fiasco Continues: Antisemitism and the SRA [original]
Right now the SRA is having its month of reckoning because many people speak out about what the SRA did (or did not do) for them
In Egypt, statCounter Can Only Verify About Half of Web Requests From Desktops/Laptops Are Windows [original]
Windows used to be identified on 100% of client requests (99.6%), now it's down to almost 50%
Android Leftovers
4 Android settings that are silently draining your battery right now
3 ways to switch Linux distros without losing all your data
If you're thinking about distro-hopping, and you're wanting to retain your data
These are the only Linux distros I recommend for sysadmins
Linux is the OS of choice for servers, and for good reason
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Oh Là Là! Red Hat Open Sources Digital Sovereignty Readiness Tool
With a new digital sovereignty assessment and an open framework
KDE Plasma 6.6 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE project released today KDE Plasma 6.6 as the latest and greatest version of this modern and popular desktop environment for GNU/Linux operating systems.
GNU/Linux Leftovers
howtos and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Games: Valve, Rocket League, and Rootkits
3 gaming picks
Open Hardware/Modding: PiBot, ESP32, and More
hardware picks
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
LWN on Linux Kernel Space and Michiel Leenaars on Free Software
4 new LWN articles
Evolving Git for the next decade
"The success of Git is indeed quite staggering"
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles