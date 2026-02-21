news
Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code and Hacking Workshop for March 2026
GNOME ☛ Felipe Borges: GNOME is participating in Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026!
Potential GSoC contributors may reach out with questions about our project ideas or GNOME internships in general. Please direct them to gsoc.gnome.org to learn more.
ScummVM ☛ ScummVM has been accepted to the Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026
This year we are also coming with the good news: We've been accepted again to the Google Summer of Code program!
So, if you love Adventure games or RPGs and would like to spend your summer with our cool team, we look forward to your application and participation.
Fear not—we will provide enough handholding, explanations, and support if you can dedicate time to coding on our project, are an open-minded developer ready to learn, and do not hesitate to ask any questions. We've been doing GSoC for the last 19 years (can't believe it!), so we know the drill.
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice is in the Surveillance Giant Google Summer of Code 2026!
Everyone loves having shiny new features in LibreOffice. But how do we get them? Many are developed by volunteers and people in the ecosystem.
Education
Robert Haas ☛ Hacking Workshop for March 2026
If you're looking to become involved in PostgreSQL development and have a chance to interact with senior hackers, this event might be for you! If you already are a PostgreSQL hacker and want a chance to discuss this excellent talk further with Tomas, this event might be for you, too!
