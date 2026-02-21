today's leftovers

I love finding cool and useful apps to use on my Linux PC, and this week I found some real gems. They include an icon generator, a classic games launcher, and a storage use analyzer.

I usually try to find a common thread for all the apps I'm talking about each week. This week, one of those threads escapes me. Instead, I'd like to show you one of my secrets to finding useful software: the KDE apps database. It's a treasure trove of free and open source software developed under the KDE umbrella. It's categorized for easy reference, too.