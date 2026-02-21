news
today's leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 479 – Bill’s Bash Scripts Bring All The Boys To The Yard
First up in the news: Mint Monthly News – January 2026,
In security and privacy: Theres an SSH Stalker
Applications
HowTo Geek ☛ 3 handy Linux apps to try this weekend (February 20 - 22)
I love finding cool and useful apps to use on my Linux PC, and this week I found some real gems. They include an icon generator, a classic games launcher, and a storage use analyzer.
I usually try to find a common thread for all the apps I'm talking about each week. This week, one of those threads escapes me. Instead, I'd like to show you one of my secrets to finding useful software: the KDE apps database. It's a treasure trove of free and open source software developed under the KDE umbrella. It's categorized for easy reference, too.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Debian Family
LWN ☛ The Book of Remind
Dianne Skoll, creator and maintainer of the command-line calendar and alarm program Remind, has announced the release of The Book of Remind.
Debian ☛ Bits from Debian: Proxmox Platinum Sponsor of DebConf26
We are pleased to announce that Proxmox has committed to sponsor DebConf26...
[...]
Proxmox develops powerful, yet easy-to-use open-source server solutions. The comprehensive open-source ecosystem is designed to manage divers IT landscapes, from single servers to large-scale distributed data centers. Our unified platform integrates server virtualization, easy backup, and rock-solid email security ensuring seamless interoperability across the entire portfolio.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Web Browsers/Web Servers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Behind the Velvet Rope: The Hey Hi (AI) Divide on Display at the India Hey Hi (AI) Impact Summit 2026
TLDR: No one could agree what ‘sovereignty’ means, but (almost) everyone agreed that Hey Hi (AI) cannot be controlled by a few dominant companies.
This past week, droves of Hey Hi (AI) experts and enthusiasts descended on New Delhi, bringing their own agendas, priorities, and roles in the debate to the table.
