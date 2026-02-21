news
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Master Podman 5.8: Join Fedora Test Week
Want to learn the latest container tech? From February 27 to March 6, 2026, you can join the Podman 5.8 Test Day. It is the perfect time to explore new features and see how the future of Fedora is built.
Pravin Satpute: The Performance and Scale Booth at DevConf 2026
This initiative was initially proposed by Jaison Raju, who had successfully organized a similar booth at DevConf 2025. As Jaison was unavailable to lead this year, he requested that I take charge of the effort.Despite an already demanding schedule, my commitment to continuing this valuable presence led me to accept the leadership role.I attended a Booth Organizers meeting with Rajan Shah to establish a clear understanding of the necessary tasks and responsibilities.
Red Hat Official ☛ Small models, big impact: The future of scaling enterprise AI agents [Ed: IBM pushing slop to inflate the bubble]
At Red Hat, we’ve always believed that the most powerful technologies are those that are distributed, open, and fit-for-purpose. Small language models (SLMs) represent that exact shift. The distinction between SLMs and large language models (LLMs) is less important than the architectural role the model serves. What matters is the functional sovereignty a small model brings to the table.
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift 4.21 brings Kubernetes to Oracle Database Appliance
Oracle Database Appliance is an engineered system designed to simplify Oracle Database deployments for small to medium organizations and distributed environments. ODA combines optimized hardware and software into a single appliance that delivers end-to-end automation, high availability with Oracle Real Application Clusters, and reduced licensing costs by allowing Oracle Database licensing to start from as few as two CPU cores. It is widely adopted across industries where organizations need reliable database infrastructure without the complexity and overhead of building and managing it themselves.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Community Update – Week 8 2026
This is a report created by CLE Team, which is a team containing community members working in various Fedora groups for example Infrastructure, Release Engineering, Quality etc. This team is also moving forward some initiatives inside Fedora project.
Kevin Fenzi: misc fedora bits 2nd week of feb 2026
Another weekly recap of happenings around fedora for me.