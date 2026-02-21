news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Feb 21, 2026



Quoting: I waited years for Windows updates to get exciting. Linux did it in six months —

I think the last time I felt excited over a Windows update was the Creators Update back in 2017. We saw a few cool tools introduced into the ecosystem, such as Paint 3D, the Windows Game Mode, an in-game recorder for the Game Bar, and a fully-functional night light that didn't require a third-party app. I figured if Windows 10 kept up this momentum, every year would see Microsoft step up its game time and time again.

Well, the bad news is that it didn't really happen for me again. Fortunately, I don't have to deal with Microsoft's updates anymore, because I moved to Linux in mid-2025. And let me tell you, ever since I made the jump, updates have felt fun again. They've been rapid-fire and full of content, but as we'll get to in this piece, you shouldn't assume that every distro is like that if you prefer a more glacial experience.