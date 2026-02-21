news
today's howtos
Linuxize ☛ ZIP/UNZIP Cheatsheet
Quick reference for creating, listing, testing, and extracting ZIP archives in Linux
Thomas Goirand: Seamlessly upgrading a production OpenStack cluster in 4 hours : with 2k lines shell script
tl;dr:
To the question: “what does it take to upgrade OpenStack”, my personal answer is: less than 2K lines of dash script. I’ll here describe its internals, and why I believe it is the correct solution.
Why writing this blog post
During FOSSDEM 2024, I was asked “how to you handle upgrades”. I answered with a big smile and a short “with a very small shell script” as I couldn’t explain in 2 minutes how it was done. Just saying “it is great this way” doesn’t help giving readers enough hints to be trusted. Why and how did I do it the right way ? This blog post is an attempt to reply better to this question more deeply.
LinuxTechi ☛ How to Install Gateway API in Kubernetes
In this guide, we will learn how to install Gateway API in Kubernetes with Istio as controller.
The New Stack ☛ Want an easy way to manage Podman containers? Here it is.
You’ve heard of Docker Desktop, right? Of course you have.
Linux Cloud VPS ☛ How to Install Wget on Debian 13
In this blog post, we will show you go to install Wget on Debian 13. Wget or World Wide Web Get is a free command-line utility for non-interactive file downloading from the Internet.
ID Root ☛ How To Install proprietary trap AWS CLI on Debian 13
The proprietary trap AWS Command Line Interface transforms how you interact with Amazon Web Services. Instead of clicking through the proprietary trap AWS Management Console, you can execute commands directly from your terminal, automate repetitive tasks, and integrate cloud operations into your scripts and workflows.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pritunl on Fedora 43
Pritunl stands as one of the most robust open-source VPN solutions available today, offering enterprise-grade features without the enterprise price tag. This powerful VPN server brings together OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols under a sleek web-based management interface, making it an ideal choice for organizations seeking secure remote access solutions.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Transmission on Fedora 43
Transmission stands as one of the most efficient BitTorrent clients available for GNU/Linux users, and Fedora 43 provides multiple pathways to get it running on your system. This lightweight torrent client delivers exceptional performance without consuming excessive system resources, making it ideal for both desktop users and server administrators.
ID Root ☛ How To Install SMPlayer on AlmaLinux 10
AlmaLinux 10 continues to establish itself as a robust, enterprise-grade GNU/Linux distribution that serves as an excellent alternative to RHEL. If you’re looking for a powerful media player to handle your multimedia needs on this platform, SMPlayer stands out as an exceptional choice.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Apache Tomcat on Linux Mint 22
Apache Tomcat stands as one of the most popular Java servlet containers for running Java web applications in production environments. Linux Mint 22 “Wilma,” based on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS with support extending until 2029, provides an ideal platform for hosting Tomcat servers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install XnView MP on Debian 13
XnView MP stands as one of the most versatile image viewing and management applications available for GNU/Linux systems. This powerful, free software supports over 500 image formats, making it an indispensable tool for photographers, graphic designers, and anyone who works with digital images regularly.
