

tl;dr:

To the question: “what does it take to upgrade OpenStack”, my personal answer is: less than 2K lines of dash script. I’ll here describe its internals, and why I believe it is the correct solution.

Why writing this blog post

During FOSSDEM 2024, I was asked “how to you handle upgrades”. I answered with a big smile and a short “with a very small shell script” as I couldn’t explain in 2 minutes how it was done. Just saying “it is great this way” doesn’t help giving readers enough hints to be trusted. Why and how did I do it the right way ? This blog post is an attempt to reply better to this question more deeply.