Feb 21, 2026



Ubuntu 26.04 is replacing its classic tools, and I actually prefer the new ones

Ubuntu is a great distro, even for first-time Linux users. This April, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS will be out, and it ships with GNOME 50. If you have used Ubuntu long enough, this transition won't be a sudden break. The updates over the last few years should have prepared you for it. As recent Ubuntu releases have already started introducing GTK4 and libadwaita apps, GTK3 apps are beginning to take a back seat. 26.04 is only a continuation of this trend. Showtime will take the place of Totem, and Resources will phase out GNOME System Monitor.

I installed some of these new replacements via Flatpak, and it's safe to say that I won't miss the old tools. If I have any concerns, they are more philosophical, bordering more on what the direction signals than on the actual new tools.