GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

I'm always on the lookout for better software to get the most out of my Linux computers. Here are a few free and open source apps I've come across recently that I think are worth giving a try, whether you spend most of your time browsing the web, using a terminal, or modifying files.

If you have a website that stay open perpetually on your Linux desktop, and if you sometimes wish you had the site as a dedicated app instead of a tab in your browser, then Ferdium might be for you. It's an app that keeps instances of websites (which Ferdium calls "services") saved and contained, so that you can use them as if they're dedicated apps rather than just sites you're visiting in your browser.

Wish you had a YouTube desktop app? Add YouTube as a service. Want an Outlook app on Linux? Add an Outlook web mail service. Want to chat on Discord but just don't feel like installing the Discord app? Add a Discord service. Each is sandboxed for privacy, and you can manipulate them in interesting ways, like doing a split view with each app visible in its own column.