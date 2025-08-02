news
Koozali SME Server 11.0 Beta1 Release Announcement
The Koozali SME Server development team is pleased to announce the release of SME Server 11.0 Beta1 which will be the next major release of Koozali SME Server.
Waveshare has introduced the ESP32-P4-WIFI6, a multimedia development board built around the ESP32-P4 with an integrated ESP32-C6 module. The design supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5/BLE, offering a wide set of human–machine interaction interfaces and hardware expansion capabilities.
The Banana Pi team has launched the BPI-R4 Lite, a smart router board powered by the MediaTek MT7987A processor. It supports Wi-Fi 7 and offers multiple high-speed interfaces, targeting applications such as internet service routers, wireless repeaters, home gateways, NAS devices, and 4G or 5G connectivity.
Over the past few months at the Internet Society, I’ve observed a concerning trend in several regions where I’ve been working: a growing number of Internet exchange points (IXPs) appear to be operating on autopilot—what I call “Zombie IXPs.”
New features in the Archinstall 3.0.9 Arch Linux installer release include an interface to change LUKS iteration time, Bluetooth support allowing you to set up a Bluetooth connection during installation, support for U2F authentication, and a --skip-boot option to allow you to bypass the installation of a bootloader.
