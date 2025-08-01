The fundamental abstraction of Wangle is the Pipeline. Once you have fully understood this abstraction, you will be able to write all sorts of sophisticated modern C++ services. Another important abstraction is Service, which is an advanced version of a pipeline.

A pipeline is a chain of request/response handlers that handle upstream (handling request) and downstream (handling response). Once you chain handlers together, it provides an agile way to convert a raw data stream into the desired message type (class) and the inverse — desired message type to raw data stream.

A handler should do one and only one function – just like the UNIX philosophy. If you have a handler that is doing more than one function than you should split it into individual handlers. This is really important for maintainability and flexibility as its common to change your protocol for one reason or the other.

All shared state within handlers are not thread-safe. Only use shared state that is guarded by a mutex, atomic lock, etc. If you want to use a thread-safe container then it is recommended to use Folly’s lock-free data structures, which can be easily imported because they are a dependency of Wangle and are blazing fast.

This is free and open source software.