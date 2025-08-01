news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 01, 2025



Quoting: Scratch-Built KaOS and Its Latest KDE-Driven Evolution - FOSS Force —

KaOS wasn’t always so chaotic.

Once upon a time – let’s say 2013, just for good measure – Anke Boersma, a Dutch open source advocate and developer, thought it might be a good idea to build a Linux distro around the KDE desktop and its family of software. The original goal of this distro would be to offer a highly optimized and polished KDE Plasma experience while remaining fully independent — built from scratch and not based on any other Linux distribution.

So that year, the distro KdeOS was born, and by nearly all accounts it was a solid distro. However, to prevent confusion between the distro’s moniker and the desktop environment of the same name, later that year the distro was renamed KaOS.

Fast forward a dozen years to today, when KaOS has just released its 2025.07 release with several changes from the previous release. The 3.7 GB ISO includes the KDE Plasma 6.4.3 desktop — no surprise — and the latest version of KDE’s software suite.