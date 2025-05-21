news
today's howtos
-
Setup KDE Plasma 6.5 Dev on openSUSE Tumbleweed
First step would be to enable required repos, so run as root following script and reboot instance
-
How to Install NeoVim on Linux Mint
In most GNU/Linux systems, including Mint, the command-line text editor is VIM; however, if your text editor does not match your speed, you may be ready to level up your coding game, but don’t want to dive into the deep end with complex editors.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to Install LibreOffice in Ubuntu
LibreOffice is an open source office suite app that you can install and run on Ubuntu, but not only.
LibreOffice is the ideal solution when it comes to writing, editing documents, creating invoices, creating pdf files, and more.
-
How to Install Open TV on FunOS
Watching IPTV on GNU/Linux has never been easier thanks to Open TV — a lightweight, powerful IPTV player tailored for speed and ease of use. This guide will walk you through the step-by-step process of installing Open TV on FunOS, as well as how to uninstall it cleanly if needed.
-
How to Fix the "wine32 is missing" Error on Ubuntu [Ed: Sometimes the error is the user insisting on the use of Windows binaries in GNU/Linux rather than native Free software programs. Another common error is believing "WSL" is Linux. It's Windows.]
Fix the 'wine32 is missing' error on Ubuntu with these simple terminal commands to enable 32-bit support and install the required Wine components.
-
Virtualization ☛ Monitoring Windows and Linux Systems Using Open-Source Zabbix
In previous articles, I took a look at Zabbix, a scalable, open-source monitoring solution designed to track the performance and availability of IT infrastructure, including servers, networks, applications, and cloud services.