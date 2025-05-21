Games: Consoles, Steam DRM, and Oldies

Cthulhu Keeper is in public playtest on Steam, developed and published by Kuuasema, and it seems they are aiming for a mix of Commando and Dungeon Keeper on top of the Lovecraft Myth. We got an invitation from the devs for their game playtest, while it is not clear what stage of the development it is - Steam just says playtest, the game says Demo, and there is no page to report the many bugs I found (maybe they are using socials?) - I will just assume they are testing if the concept is FUN currently, and just want more people to playtest. The core gameplay seems fine, you alternate between adventuring on expeditions (Commando-style) and managing your cult (Dungeon Keeper-style). In the missions you collect the resources you will need to maintain your ~~dungeon~~ cult, and in the cult you develop the creatures you can bring in an expedition. During the expedition you will dig graves, convert citizens, harvest crops, and dumpster dive. At the beginning you might want to rely more on stealth kills as your main character is fragile. Later, you unlock more robust creatures to terrorize villages without the need of subterfuge.