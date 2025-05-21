news
Games: Consoles, Steam DRM, and Oldies
ZOTAC created a Steam Deck 2 with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Linux
At Computex 2025, ZOTAC is showcasing what it's currently calling a 'Gaming Handheld Prototype.' After speaking with the team and reviewing the physical design, I realized that the company is creating what you could refer to as an unofficial Steam Deck 2 - the OLED model.
9to5Linux ☛ Latest Steam Client Update Improves Game Recordings and Remote Play on Linux
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update on May 20th, 2025, to further improve game recordings and remote play on GNU/Linux and fix bugs. Here's what's changed!
Boiling Steam ☛ Cthulhu Keeper Playtest Available on Steam
Cthulhu Keeper is in public playtest on Steam, developed and published by Kuuasema, and it seems they are aiming for a mix of Commando and Dungeon Keeper on top of the Lovecraft Myth. We got an invitation from the devs for their game playtest, while it is not clear what stage of the development it is - Steam just says playtest, the game says Demo, and there is no page to report the many bugs I found (maybe they are using socials?) - I will just assume they are testing if the concept is FUN currently, and just want more people to playtest. The core gameplay seems fine, you alternate between adventuring on expeditions (Commando-style) and managing your cult (Dungeon Keeper-style). In the missions you collect the resources you will need to maintain your ~~dungeon~~ cult, and in the cult you develop the creatures you can bring in an expedition. During the expedition you will dig graves, convert citizens, harvest crops, and dumpster dive. At the beginning you might want to rely more on stealth kills as your main character is fragile. Later, you unlock more robust creatures to terrorize villages without the need of subterfuge.
Emulation
ScummVM ☛ Two more Nancy Drew Mysteries solved!
Are you ready for more sleuthing with everyone’s favorite teenage detective? We’re excited to announce that Nancy Drew: Secret of the Scarlet Hand and Nancy Drew: Ghost Dogs of Moon Lake are now ready for public testing! Furthermore, it's now possible to enable the ScummVM save/load screens instead of the original ones, to take advantage of additional features when saving or loading.
In Nancy Drew: Secret of the Scarlet Hand, Nancy takes on the role of an intern at a Washington D.C. museum, where a mysterious theft sets off a series of clues leading deep into the secrets of ancient Maya artifacts.
