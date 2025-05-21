news
Microsoft's Latest Openwashing Propaganda (Proprietary is Now "Open Source")
Tom's Hardware ☛ Microsoft makes the backdoored Windows Subsystem for GNU/Linux open source after almost a decade of development [Ed: False, openwashing, and moreover glorifying an EEE-type attack on GNU/Linux]
Now we can all develop new features for WSL
Computer World ☛ Windows Subsystem for Linux becomes open source [Ed: No, it does not]
Web Pro News ☛ Microsoft Open-Sources Windows Subsystem for Linux [Ed: Nope, a lot remains proprietary and it demands Windows, which is also proprietary]
Help Net Security ☛ The Windows Subsystem for Linux goes open source [Ed: Windows is "open", say the sloppers]
AIM ☛ Microsoft Open Sources Windows Subsystem for Linux After 8 Years [Ed: Ankush Das ("It's FOSS") has joined a Microsoft propaganda site which attacks Linux for years already]
It's FOSS ☛ From GitHub Issue #1 to Reality — WSL is Now Officially Open Source [Ed: No, it did not, and this is promotion of Windows in a site called "It's FOSS", citing proprietary GitHub]
It's FOSS ☛ Use Multi-Cursor in VS Code to Edit Multiple Lines Simultaneously [Ed: Yet again, for the fourth time, the site It's FOSS tells people to use proprietary spyware of Microsoft instead of FOSS]
Open Source Initiative ☛ OSI at the Open Source Founders Summit: supporting entrepreneurs to build a business with Open Source [Ed: Very corrupt Microsoft front group only pretending to be the guardian of the term "Open Source"]
PR Newswire ☛ Linux Foundation Appoints Frank Nagle as Advising Chief Economist [Ed: Because it is only about how to make money by misusing brands and openwashing stuff for companies like Microsoft and other GPL violators]