dwaves.de ☛ gnu linux hardware review: benchmark SKC3000D2048G + PCIe riser card from icy box + how to minitor nvme temp
dwaves.de ☛ GNU/Linux bash (Debian) git how to always show current branch
It's FOSS ☛ Dual Booting CachyOS and Windows
Dual booting CachyOS with backdoored Windows is pretty standard and that's surprising for a distro in Arch domain.
How to Install Darktable on FunOS
Darktable is a powerful tool for photographers and graphic artists who want a professional, open-source photo workflow application. In this article, we will guide you through the complete steps to install, launch, and uninstall Darktable on FunOS.
Linux Handbook ☛ Resize Panes in Tmux
Some window panes should be bigger than others. Learn to resize the panes in tmux.
Roman Komarov ☛ Passing Data into SVG: Linked Parameters Workaround
Twelve years ago, I started a draft for an article. I never published it: there were a few cross-browser issues, and the idea was raw and unpolished. I have many drafts like this in my archives. Sometimes, something new interacts with one of these older ideas and leads to something interesting. This article is about one such case: a hacky technique that allows us to pass some data from CSS to SVG and use it to adjust colors or almost anything else.
Tarnum Java SRL ☛ How to Setup Search Indexing for an Entire Linux System
As system administrators, it’s important to be able to quickly locate and manage files on a Linux system. Undoubtedly, this is crucial, especially when troubleshooting or managing large numbers of files. Although we can search for files without indexing, setting up search indexing allows us to quickly search and locate files.
In this tutorial, we’ll learn about using find, locate and recoll to find files. We’ll also learn how to set up search indexing using locate and recoll.