Firefox 139 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect
Firefox 139 appears to come with a change that (most probably) many of you will not like, namely a pop-up that forces you to accept the Firefox Terms of Use and Mozilla’s Privacy Notice, whether you agree to them or not. And it looks like if you don’t click on the “Confirm and continue” button, you won’t be able to use Firefox anymore.
Among other changes, Firefox 139 promises support for full-page translations within Firefox extension pages, support for preserving the transparency of PNG images when they’re pasted into Firefox, and improved HTTP/3 upload performance, particularly on resumed connections (QUIC 0-RTT) and high bandwidth and high delay connections.