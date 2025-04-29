news
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and More
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 417: Review of Ubuntu 25.04, Plucky Puffin
In this episode of Destination Linux, we explore the latest in open-source developments with the release of Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin”. Additionally, we cover updates in Tor Browser 14.5 aimed at enhancing user privacy, the bittersweet shutdown of Arco Linux, and introduce the terminal-based text editor Micro in our software spotlight.
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ 25 Years of LinuxFest Northwest | LINUX Unplugged 612
We're live from LinuxFest Northwest 2025. We're joined by guests from the audience, try our hand at GNU/Linux trivia and share our experiences from the best fest in the West.
Late Night Linux – Episode 331
Cheap handheld retro gaming, F1 stats in the terminal, running binaries as if they were Python functions, websites that look like TUIs, basic graphics manipulation, strange old audio archives, and more.
Pivot to AI ☛ Pivot to AI: The Podcast!
Some patrons asked for a podcast RSS feed — just the audio — because they wanted to just listen to it like the podcast it is really, and YouTube isn’t helpful for that.
Bryan Lunduke ☛ GNOME Blog: "F**k Nazis, GNOME is Antifa"
In a recent post to Blogs.GNOME.org, a prominent contributor to the GNU/Linux Desktop Environment made this statement as a way of proving they are not "Right Wing".