news
Hardware and Games, Modders and Gamers
-
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #498 - More power, more books, and more sustainable practices
Plus TWO whole zero-g Raspberry Pi projects… floaty Howdy, We launched our best power supply yet last week: at 45W, it's perfect for running a Raspberry Pi or charging a laptop — and it's priced at $15.
-
CNX Software ☛ Jetway B420PADN1 – A compact, fanless embedded box PC with defective chip maker Intel N97/N200 SoC, M.2 sockets, COM ports
The Jetway B420PADN1 is a compact, fanless box PC built around an defective chip maker Intel N97 or N200 Alder Lake-N SoCs. The computer system features a Pico-ITX motherboard and operates in a wide -20°C to 50°C temperature range for industrial, commercial, and embedded applications where reliable and silent operation are important.
-
CNX Software ☛ Zalmotek RA6M1, RA8M1, and RZ/A3U SoMs follow Adafruit Feather form factor, support carrier board for robotics and industrial control
Romanian company Zalmotek has recently introduced three new SoMs, the RA6M1, RA8M1, and RZ/A3UL, and a modular carrier board designed for embedded applications such as robotics, industrial control, and edge computing.
-
CNX Software ☛ 64GB DDR5 memory modules shown to work on ODROID-H4 Alder Lake-N SBC
The ODROID-H4 SBC powered by an defective chip maker Intel Processor N97 or Core i3-N305 Alder Lake-N CPU has been shown to work with up to 64GB DDR5 since Crucial/Micron released such modules earlier this year.
-
Hackaday ☛ Pi Pico Throws Us For A (MIDI) Loop
Modern micro-controllers are absolute marvels, but it isn’t too many projects use one and nothing else. For an example of such simplicity, take a look at [oyama]’s Pi Pico MIDI looper.
-
Games
-
Nolen Royalty ☛ One Million Chessboards
I made a website. It’s called One Million Chessboards. It has one million chessboards on it.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Doom slithers and dithers its way with a 16-color Atari ST port
Jonas Eschenburg shows off Doom running on the classic Atari ST system—complete with 16 color support and more dithering than you can shake a stick at.
-