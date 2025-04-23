news
My Cinnamon desktop customizations (as of 2025)
A long time ago I wrote up some basic customizations of Cinnamon, shortly after I started using Cinnamon (also) on my laptop of the time. Since then, the laptop got replaced with another one and various things changed in both the land of Cinnamon and my customizations (eg, also). Today I feel like writing down a general outline of my current customizations, which fall into a number of areas from the modest but visible to the large but invisible