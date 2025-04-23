news
Hardware Hacking and Games
Open Hardware/Modding
Arduino ☛ Arduino is at work to make bio-based PCBs!
April 22nd is Earth Day – a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to preserve the planet for future generations. While the call for climate action grows louder, Arduino is committed to making sustainability an ongoing priority through concrete projects and global collaborations every day of the year.
Hackaday ☛ Game Boy PCB Assembled With Low-Cost Tools
As computers have gotten smaller and less expensive over the years, so have their components. While many of us got our start in the age of through-hole PCBs, this size reduction has led to more and more projects that need the use of surface-mount components and their unique set of tools. These tools tend to be more elaborate than what would be needed for through-hole construction but [Tobi] has a new project that goes into some details about how to build surface-mount projects without breaking the bank.
Games
-
Michigan News ☛ Ann Arbor lifts restrictions on pinball parlors, theaters
It wasn’t until the 1970s that pinball gained acceptance, recognized by the courts as more of a game of skill than chance, and Michigan’s ban was lifted.
But debates over where pinball parlors should be allowed continued in the years to come.
