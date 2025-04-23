news
today's howtos
It's FOSS ☛ Customize Logseq With Themes and Plugins
Extend the capability and enhance the looks for Logseq with themes and plugins.
Paweł Grzybek ☛ Control Pi-hole 6 using Apple Shortcuts
This is the same post as “Disable/enable Pi-hole using Apple Shortcuts” that I published a few years back, but aligned with the 6th major release of Pi-hole. This little piece of software has been running at our place on a Raspberry Pi left and forgotten behind the cupboard for years. It filters the nonsense that the [Internet] is full of and protects our privacy by killing all the trackers at the DNS level. Browsing the internet without it feels really shit now!
University of Toronto ☛ We've chosen to 'modernize' all of our ZFS filesystems
We are almost all of the way to the end of a multi-month process of upgrading our ZFS fileservers from Ubuntu 22.04 to 24.04 by also moving to more recent hardware. This involved migrating all of our pools and filesystems, involving terabytes of data. Our traditional way of doing this sort of migration (which we used, for example, when going from our OmniOS fileservers to our Linux fileservers was the good old reliable 'zfs send | zfs receive' approach of sending snapshots over. This sort of migration is fast, reliable, and straightforward. However, it has one drawback, which is that it preserves all of the old filesystem's history, including things like the possibility of panics and possibly other things.
Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ Beautifying the text on the web with modern CSS
Another chapter in the series “fascinated by the details of CSS,” this time featuring the attribute text-wrap: pretty and how browsers handle line breaks, “typographic river” (a concept I wasn’t familiar with), and the length of the final line.
Stefano Marinelli ☛ Make Your Own Internet Presence with NetBSD and a 1 euro VPS – Part 1: Your Blog
We've seen how it's possible to create a personal, professional, and performant online presence with minimal investment. This solution, based on NetBSD and a 1€/month VPS, offers several advantages: [...]
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Suricata on Fedora 42
Securing your network infrastructure has never been more critical. With the increasing sophistication of cyber threats, implementing robust network monitoring and intrusion detection systems is essential for maintaining a secure computing environment.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Feishin on Manjaro
Feishin represents a significant advancement in self-hosted music player technology, offering Manjaro GNU/Linux users a powerful way to manage and stream their personal music collections. As a complete rewrite of the popular Sonixd music player, Feishin delivers a modern interface combined with robust functionality for music enthusiasts who prefer maintaining control over their audio libraries.
ID Root ☛ How To Install DavMail on Debian 12
Are you looking to break free from the limitations of Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Outlook while still accessing your Exchange email account? DavMail provides the perfect solution for GNU/Linux users, especially those running Debian 12. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the entire process of installing, configuring, and optimizing DavMail on your Debian 12 system.
ID Root ☛ How To Install TensorFlow on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TensorFlow on CentOS Stream 10. TensorFlow, Google’s powerful open-source machine learning framework, has become an essential tool for data scientists, researchers, and developers working on artificial intelligence projects.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Samba on Fedora 42
Samba stands as one of the most powerful file-sharing solutions for GNU/Linux environments, enabling seamless connectivity between different operating systems. As an open-source implementation of the Server Message Block (SMB) protocol, Samba allows Fedora users to share files and printers with Windows, macOS, and other GNU/Linux systems effortlessly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Plotly on Fedora 42
Plotly stands as one of the most powerful data visualization libraries available for Python today. With Fedora 42’s recent release, many data scientists and developers are looking to harness Plotly’s interactive visualization capabilities on this cutting-edge GNU/Linux distribution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Seaborn on Fedora 42
Seaborn stands as one of the most powerful data visualization libraries in the Python ecosystem. As a statistical visualization tool built on Matplotlib, it offers elegantly styled charts and graphs with minimal code.
How to Remove GNOME Desktop from AlmaLinux 9 (Clean CLI Method)
Gnome can be a heavy interface for those looking to use server GNU/Linux distros such as AlmaLinux. If you want to streamline your AlmaLinux 9 installation by removing the resource-intensive GNOME Desktop Environment, you’re in the right place.
LinuxBuz ☛ How to Make Your Own Private Rust Server for Free [Ed: This advises people to turn GNU/Linux into Windows. Insane.]
Want to make your own Rust server without spending a dime on third-party hosting?
Own HowTo ☛ How to install glances on Debian 11 or 12
Glances is a monitoring tool like htop, written in Python. Glances works not only on Linux, but also on other operating systems.
Glances allows you to monitor your server with ease, not only via terminal, but also via web.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Symfony on Ubuntu
Symfony can be installed on any linux distro you want.
Installing symfony on Linux, is very easy, all you have to do is follow the quick steps below.
How to replicate find -execdir behavior using fd
If you’ve spent any time in the GNU/Linux command line, chances are you’ve used
find. It’s powerful, flexible, but includes a syntax that can feel a bit verbose at times. That’s where
fdcomes in: a modern, user-friendly alternative that brings clarity and speed to file searches, with a syntax that’s a joy to use.
How to Create a MySQL Database, Set User Permissions and Import SQLdump File
Quick guide on creating MySQL databases, setting up users with passwords, reloading MySQL services, and import SQLdump file.