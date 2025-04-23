We are almost all of the way to the end of a multi-month process of upgrading our ZFS fileservers from Ubuntu 22.04 to 24.04 by also moving to more recent hardware. This involved migrating all of our pools and filesystems, involving terabytes of data. Our traditional way of doing this sort of migration (which we used, for example, when going from our OmniOS fileservers to our Linux fileservers was the good old reliable 'zfs send | zfs receive' approach of sending snapshots over. This sort of migration is fast, reliable, and straightforward. However, it has one drawback, which is that it preserves all of the old filesystem's history, including things like the possibility of panics and possibly other things.