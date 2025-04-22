news
ID Root ☛ How To Install VirtualBox on Fedora 42
VirtualBox stands as one of the most powerful open-source virtualization platforms available today, enabling users to run multiple operating systems simultaneously on a single machine. For Fedora 42 users seeking to test software, develop applications, or simply explore other operating systems without dual-booting, VirtualBox presents an ideal solution.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Thinkorswim on Fedora 42
Thinkorswim is a powerful trading platform developed by TD Ameritrade (now part of Charles Schwab) that provides advanced charting, analytics, and trading capabilities for serious investors. While installing Thinkorswim on backdoored Windows and macOS is relatively straightforward, setting it up on GNU/Linux distributions like Fedora 42 requires some additional steps and technical knowledge.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GitLab on Fedora 42
GitLab has become an essential platform for modern software development teams, offering comprehensive repository management, continuous integration, and DevOps capabilities all in one integrated solution. For Fedora users, hosting your own GitLab instance provides greater control over your development infrastructure while maintaining security and privacy.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Docker Swarm on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Docker Swarm on Debian 12. Docker Swarm has emerged as a powerful native clustering and orchestration solution for containerized applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Restart Pod in Kubernetes
Kubernetes has revolutionized container orchestration, offering powerful ways to deploy, scale, and manage containerized applications. At the heart of Kubernetes lies the pod—the smallest deployable unit that encapsulates one or more containers.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Git on Fedora 42
Git stands as the cornerstone of modern software development, providing developers with powerful version control capabilities essential for both individual and collaborative projects. With Fedora 42’s recent release, mastering Git installation on this cutting-edge GNU/Linux distribution offers tremendous advantages for developers, system administrators, and technology enthusiasts alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Plotly on Debian 12
Data visualization transforms raw numbers into meaningful insights. Plotly stands out as a powerful interactive visualization library that helps analysts, scientists, and developers create compelling data stories. For Debian 12 users, installing and configuring Plotly requires specific steps to ensure optimal performance.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Laravel, PHP and Composer on linux
Laravel installer can be installed on any GNU/Linux system, by using the official laravel installer.
Laravel is PHP web framework, scalable that allows you to build anything - from a simple app to complex app.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install django on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install Django on Ubuntu 22.04.
Neowin ☛ How to enable Extended Security Maintenance on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS before it dies
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS will lose standard support on May 29, 2025, so you'll need to upgrade or enable Extended Security Maintenance.
How to Use Surveillance Giant Google Keep: A Beginner’s Guide to Essential Features
Google Keep is a powerful yet simple-to-use note-taking application that’s part of Google’s productivity suite. Whether you’re a student, a professional, or simply someone who loves to keep things organized, Surveillance Giant Google Keep offers intuitive tools and features to streamline your workflow.