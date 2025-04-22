news
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, and Open Source Initiative Scandals
This Week in Linux 307: Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora 42, Manjaro 25, LXQt desktop & more GNU/Linux news
This week in GNU/Linux is one of the most packed episodes we've had all year. It's kind of ridiculous even. We have huge distro releases from Ubuntu with Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora 42, and Manjaro 25. If that wasn't enough for a stacked episode, LXQt desktop has released version 2.2 and the KDE team have released new versions of all their apps in the KDE Gears app suite. All of this and more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what’s going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews!
Late Night Linux – Episode 330
Linus Torvalds’ other big project is 20 years old, new Ubuntu and Fedora releases, the downsides of permissive licences, a quick KDE Korner, and more.
Linux User Space Episode 5:11: Qt Vibes and a New Standard
Coming up in this episode
* Vibe Coding Coming to a Plasma Near You
* We Need Another Standard
* The Newest of the New
2:01 Weird Vibes in Qt-Land
21:51 Rust Is Inevitable
41:04 Fedora, Ubuntu and a Journey
1:08:25 Next Time
1:10:24 Stinger
Bryan Lunduke ☛ Open Source Initiative Hides Election Details, Others Fear "Political Retribution"
Last month, the Open Source Initiative held an election where the votes were tampered with in order to exclude "reform" candidates".