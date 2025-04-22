Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux, Late Night Linux, Linux User Space, and Open Source Initiative Scandals

This week in GNU/Linux is one of the most packed episodes we've had all year. It's kind of ridiculous even. We have huge distro releases from Ubuntu with Ubuntu 25.04, Fedora 42, and Manjaro 25. If that wasn't enough for a stacked episode, LXQt desktop has released version 2.2 and the KDE team have released new versions of all their apps in the KDE Gears app suite. All of this and more on This Week in Linux, the weekly news show that keeps you up to date with what’s going on in the GNU/Linux and Open Source world. Now let's jump right into Your Source for GNU/Linux GNews!