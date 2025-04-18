news
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and BSD Now
-
Linux Matters: Crafting Bookshelf Buddy
Alan talks about Luddites at Monki Gras 2025, Mark continutes working on (and names) Bookshelf Buddy, and Martin keeps an eye on resources.
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 607: Sign those commits
We should improve libzfs somewhat, Accurate Effective Storage Performance Benchmark, Debugging aids for pf firewall rules on FreeBSD, OpenBSD and Thunderbolt issue on ThinkPad T480s, Signing Git Commits with an SSH key, Pgrep, LibreOffice downloads on the rise, and more