Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series for top-notch hardware support, Ubuntu 25.04 features the GNOME 48 desktop environment with the usual enhancements and look that Ubuntu users are used to, specifically the dynamic triple buffering feature for an extra boost on low-end systems.

GNOME 48.1 Desktop Is Out to Improve HDR Support and Fix Various Issues

GNOME 48.1 is here to add support to the Mutter window and composite manager to announce workspace changes to the screen reader and disable HDR (High Dynamic Range) support when using non-atomic (legacy) KMS drivers, along with the ability to fall back to the default color mode when an HDR monitor looses HDR capabilities.

LXQt 2.2 Desktop Environment Released with Many Wayland Improvements

LXQt 2.2 is here to further improve the Wayland session introduced in the LXQt 2.1 release with the ability to set the default compositor and the screen locker by distribution or system-wide, improved support for multi-monitor setups by handling screens by names rather than numbers, and support for the latest stable versions of the supported Wayland compositors.

KDE Gear 25.04 Applications Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

KDE Gear 25.04 brings improved integration with the Orca screen reader to the Dolphin file manager, which also received support for navigating files with the arrow keys and selecting them using Enter to boost productivity, a new icon that features an actual dolphin, the ability to rename tabs, a more compact status bar, a tidier layout, and initial support for right-to-left (RTL) languages.

GNOME 47.6 Fixes Black Screen Issue on Multi-Monitor Setups with NVIDIA Driver

GNOME 47.6 brings some interesting changes to the Mutter window and composite manager, including a fix for a black screen issue that occurred on multi-monitor setups when using the NVIDIA graphics driver, support for presentation-time version 2, the ability to honor wl_surface.offset on cursor surfaces, and improved support for sharable surfaces when using NVIDIA as the primary GPU.

NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Enters Public Beta with NVIDIA Smooth Motion

The NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series promises support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion, support for GLX front buffer rendering on Xwayland, support for the __NV_DISABLE_EXPLICIT_SYNC environment variable to also apply to GLX and Vulkan apps, and a new conceal_vrr_caps kernel module parameter to the nvidia-modeset kernel module.

LinuxGizmos.com

Minichord Synthesizer Offers Open-Source Platform for Chord-Based Music Creation

The Minichord is a compact, chord-focused musical instrument developed by Benjamin Poilve through a co-creation effort with Seeed Studio. Designed for musicians of all skill levels, it combines a tactile chord selection system with a responsive touch interface and MIDI output capabilities. With fully open-source firmware and hardware design, the device encourages community-driven modification and customization.

Banana Pi BPI-RV2 Gateway Board Integrates Siflower SF21H8898 RISC-V SoC

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-RV2, an open-source gateway platform developed in collaboration with Siflower. The board is based on the SF21H8898 SoC, a quad-core RISC-V processor designed for industrial and enterprise networking applications such as routers, access points, and control gateways.

Modular Cerebro Clusterboard Supports Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5, Jetson, and Radxa CM5

Cerebro is an upcoming clusterboard platform launching on Kickstarter, designed for AI, edge computing, and embedded development. It supports a range of compute modules including Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5, NVIDIA Jetson, and Radxa CM5, providing a modular base for scalable systems.

Internet Society

Internet Trust: Why We Need It and How to Achieve It

The Internet has been around for 50+ years and has become ingrained in many people’s daily lives. Trust in the Internet is crucial for it to provide opportunities and services, but since its inception, Internet trust has fluctuated. Let’s dive into Internet trust, what makes a trustworthy Internet, and why people should care.  

The Open Fibre Data Standard

The Open Fibre Data Standard (OFDS) is an open data, open standards initiative supported by the Internet Society.  

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5

Tor aspires to connect as many people to the free and open internet as possible. But what happens if the Tor network itself is blocked in your country, by your ISP, or on your local network? The answer lies in bridges: a type of relay that's hidden from censors using various techniques we collectively call Pluggable Transports. However, censors may have found and blocked certain bridges already, and what works for one country or network may not work for another. This means that the process to find a working bridge to unblock Tor required some trial and error, and placed an undue burden on users who are subjected to strict censorship.

news

Security Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 18, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Arch Says Goodbye to Redis, Adopts Valkey
Redis, a popular in-memory data store, is being deprecated in Arch Linux's repo
Ubuntu 25.04 “Plucky Puffin” Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Canonical published today the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release, the latest stable version of their popular GNU/Linux distribution, featuring up-to-date components and new features.
Let's talk about this "EU OS"
Source: LibreNews
OCCT, the PC Stress Testing Utility, has just arrived on Linux
Here at OC3D, we use OCCT on an almost constant basis
LXQt 2.2 Desktop Environment Released with Many Wayland Improvements
LXQt 2.2 has been released today as the latest stable version of the lightweight desktop environment for Linux-based operating systems, featuring many improvements to Wayland support and updated components.
KDE Gear 25.04 Applications Suite Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Gear 25.04 as the latest version to this collection of apps for the KDE Plasma desktop environment and the Linux ecosystem, adding new features and enhancements to your favorite KDE applications.
MX Linux 23.6 Is Out Now Based on Debian 12.10 and Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14
MX Linux 23.6 has just been officially released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
 
Red Hat and IBM, Layoffs and Shutdowns
Red Hat and IBM leftovers
Kernel/Linux Leftovers
3 more links
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Matters and BSD Now
2 new episodes
Security Leftovers
Security related stories
Web Browsers, RSS, and Competition
Web Browsers stuff
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Open Hardware/Modding: Zigbee, Raspberry Pi, Framework, Coreboot, and More
Hardware leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Android Leftovers
5 Weird Android Phones I Wish Were Sold Today
The newest Ubuntu version ushers in ARM64 support for early adopters
We saw a lot of movement on the Windows on Arm front earlier this year
Forget Windows 11. These mad lads made Linux look like Windows XP!
You can use the Windows XP interface (as well as other Windows versions) on the Linux distribution Q4OS
Best Free and Open Source Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Games: Godot, SteamOS, and More
half a dozen picks, mostly GamingOnLinux
Mesa 25.0.4 Released
new, Mesa 25.0.4
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Elive 3.8.48 released
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.48
GNU/Linux Leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux links
Kernel: Asahi, Hammerspace, and Zephyr
kernel news
Open Hardware/Modding: STM32, Arduino, and More
Hardware leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Programming Leftovers
Development related stories
Security Leftovers
Security picks
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
FreedomBox – Debian-based distribution
FreedomBox is made up of two things: a free and open source software system and inexpensive hardware
These 6 Linux apps are the secret sauce to my creative process
As a creator, I know having the right tools can make all the difference
My experience in the Debian LTS and ELTS projects
Last year, I decided to start participating in the Debian LTS and ELTS projects
GNOME 48.1 Desktop Is Out to Improve HDR Support and Fix Various Issues
The GNOME project released today GNOME 48.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” desktop environment series to fix bugs and improve existing functionality.
VirtualBox 7.1.8 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.14
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.8 today as the fourth maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 series of this powerful, free, cross-platform, and open-source virtualization software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Fedora Linux 42 Is Out Now, Powered by Linux Kernel 6.14 and GNOME 48 Desktop
The Fedora Project released today Fedora Linux 42 as the latest stable version of this powerful, Red Hat-sponsored distribution for the masses, featuring some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.
TrueNAS 25.04 (Fangtooth) Open-Source NAS Released
TrueNAS 25.04 open-source NAS launches with ZFS fast deduplication
Deepin 23.1 Launches with Smarter AI, Enhanced Hardware Support
Debian-based Deepin 23.1 is out now with Linux kernels 6.6/6.12
Android Leftovers
You're Missing Out on Hidden Android Updates
Tor Browser 14.5 Introduces Android Connection Assist
The latest Tor Browser adds Connection Assist to Android
NVIDIA 575 Linux Graphics Driver Enters Public Beta with NVIDIA Smooth Motion
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the upcoming NVIDIA 575 series of their graphics drivers for NVIDIA GPUs on Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems.
Meet PorteuX, the Slackware-Based Lightweight Live Linux Distro
It seems like no matter what happens, the Linux community comes out with new live distros
Manjaro 25.0 “Zetar” Released with Xfce 4.20, GNOME 48, and KDE Plasma 6.3
Today, the Manjaro Linux team announced the release and general availability of Manjaro 25.0 (codename Zetar) as the latest stable release for this Arch Linux-based distribution featuring Xfce, GNOME, and KDE Plasma flavors.
My portrait of Charles Darwin in a museum
I'm super excited to share this with you: my artwork is now on display in a museum
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
This is free and open source software
Guix System – Linux distribution built around Guix
Guix System is a rolling release, free and open source Linux distribution built around Guix
Tax Reduction
While I was working at Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) in the early 1980s
Zorin OS 17.3 review - Would you pay for your Linux desktop?
For reasons many and varied, the commercial Linux desktop has never quite caught on
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS picks
Linux laptop lagging? 5 simple ways to speed it up fast
If your computer is running Linux and it seems a bit slow
GNU/Linux Leftovers
some more links pertaining to GNU/Linux news
Wayland's Future and NVIDIA 575.51.02 Beta Driver
Graphics news
Devices/Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi and OpenWRT
a handful of leftovers
Red Hat Leftovers
corporate stuff mostly
today's howtos
first batch for today
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
many Windows TCO examples
Games: Valve and Linux, One Year of Mahjong Solitaire, and More
a handful of stories for today
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Kernel Articles, Mostly LWN
now outside the paywall
Taking notes with Joplin
Joplin is an open-source note-taking application designed to handle taking many kinds of notes, whether it is managing code snippets, writing documentation, jotting down lecture notes, or drafting a novel
Debian Project Leader election 2025 edition
Four candidates have stepped up
GNOME 47.6 Fixes Black Screen Issue on Multi-Monitor Setups with NVIDIA Driver
While GNOME 47.5 was skipped, the GNOME Project released GNOME 47.6 today as a new maintenance update to the GNOME 47 “Denver” desktop environment series to address various issues and fix more bugs.
Fedora Magazine Reports
New in Fedora Linux
NX AppHub Introduced as Nitrux’s Minimalist AppImage Solution
NX AppHub is a new, minimal system for building and managing AppImages in Nitrux Linux
today's howtos
nominal batch
New Release: Tails 6.14.2
This release is an emergency release to fix security vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel and the implementation of the Perl programming language
Programming Leftovers
Development of Linux and more
Security Leftovers
and Windows TCO etc.
Android Leftovers
Google doubles Android storage requirement again, now set at 32GB
Games: Ludaro, Baldur's Gate 3, MySims, and More
9 of the latest GamingOnLinux articles
Fedora-Based Ultramarine 41 Linux Distribution Is Now Available for Download
The makers of the Fedora-based Ultramarine Linux distribution released today the ISO images of the Ultramarine 41 release, which is built on top of Fedora Linux 41 and was already available for existing users.
So Long, ArcoLinux
The ArcoLinux distribution is the latest Linux distribution to shut down
Manjaro Summit public Alpha now available
It has been some time since we shared an experimental version of Manjaro Immutable
Freedom Means Knowing What’s Installed
As headlines highlight Windows missteps and questionable design decisions
More than fifteen free software socials to be held globally
The Free Software Foundation (FSF) today announced that more than fifteen free software socials will be held around the world this year with the help of the FSF
Best Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
T2 is a source-based meta distribution
T2 SDE (System Development Environment) is a highly customizable and portable build system for creating complete Linux distributions from source
PureOS Crimson Development Report: March 2025
Welcome back! Since our first update in July 2024, our PureOS Crimson updates have addressed major foundational work
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS End Of Life – activate ESM to keep your fleet of devices secure and operational
Focal Fossa will reach the End of Standard Support in May 2025, also known as End Of Life (EOL)
Ubuntu Budgie 25.04 release notes
Ubuntu Budgie 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) is a Standard Release with 9 months of support by your distro maintainers and Canonical
The 6 Linux distros I recommend most for gaming in 2025 - including my favorite
The idea that Linux isn't a practical choice for gamers is slowly becoming outdated
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles