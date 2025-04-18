Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Meanwhile also: once upon a time I read a blog post (that I, sadly, cannot find anymore) about how, if you were to archive all your social media posts, you should aim for just saving the result of curl requests you make in their original form, as boring blobs. It is very tempting to turn them into a neat, well-organized database structure that you can search efficiently right away. However, this assumes you did think of everything that you might ever want out of this data. What if you find some exciting new piece of metadata in them, something you didn't care about before? What if your original conversion script had a bug that you'd now like to fix? What if the site you're archiving suddenly changes its format? (Your scraper scripts are now broken...? maybe just in subtle ways?)

Meanwhile, if you just save the original bytes, you can fix everything later. Plus, given the amount of data your own social media posts consist of (... and which this post was primarily concerned about), a few Python scripts can go through them every single time you're looking for something.

So... now we have two roughly independent arguments against using relational databases!