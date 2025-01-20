today's howtos
-
Barry Kauler ☛ Installing Linux Mint on Asus Zenbook S 13 [Ed: Maker of EasyOS chooses a distro other than his own]
This is the 2024 Zenbook with defective chip maker Intel Ultra 7 CPU. I posted yesterday about installing Manjaro: [...]
-
Adam Young: Reading envvars using plumbum
One of my new years resolutions this year was to try and replace bash scripting with python in some of my projects. The reasons for this include the ability to use objects to group parameters together.
At today’s (Jan 19, 2025) Python over Coffee meetup, Ricardo suggested that I look at the plumbum library as a tool to help make that transition. In my first hack at using it, I came across an issue: I need to read in environment variables.
-
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Set Up Automatic Backups on Ubuntu Using Deja Dup
Without backups, you risk losing everything from important documents to irreplaceable family pictures. Deja Dup makes it easy to automatically back up your entire Ubuntu system. Let me show you how to set it up in just a few minutes.
-
AboutChromebooks ☛ How to Install Python on Ubuntu?
Python is one of the most widely used programming languages, known for its simplicity and flexibility.
Python 3 is the most recent version, offering improvements in performance, security updates, and new features that make it more compatible with modern libraries and tools.
If you want to install Python on Ubuntu, whether it’s Ubuntu 20.04 or 22.04, this manual will show you how to do it efficiently.