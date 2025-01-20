9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 19th, 2025

posted by Marius Nestor on Jan 20, 2025,

updated Jan 20, 2025



This week was a bit slow in the news, but we had some great releases like Linux kernel 6.13 and Linux Mint 22.1. In addition, to these awesome releases, this week brought new major releases of OpenZFS, MX Linux, Dillo, and DXVK.

On top of that, I take the new experimental Wayland session of the latest LXQt desktop environment for a test drive on openSUSE Tumbleweed. Below, you can check out this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads released this past week in the 9to5Linux weekly roundup for January 19th, 2025.

Update (by Roy)

