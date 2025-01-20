today's howtos
Medium ☛ Guide To Add Swap Space on Ubuntu Linux
In this article, I’ll guide you through the process of adding Swap Space on Ubuntu. Utilizing a hard drive (SSD) as swap memory to supplement physical RAM can significantly improve performance, particularly for tasks demanding more RAM than your VPS provides. This optimization is especially useful for continuous applications such as running blockchain nodes 24/7, as it helps mitigate potential issues and enhances overall VPS performance.
CNX Software ☛ Disabling VT-d improves Intel Arc GPU Linux performance on Meteor Lake and newer SoCs
In this post, I’ll check whether disabling VT-d virtualization support may improve the performance of the Intel Arc GPU in recent Meteor Lake or Lunar Lake SoC using a Khadas Mind Maker Kit with an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V CPU with Intel Arc 140V graphics running Ubuntu 24.10.
