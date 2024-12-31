GNU Artanis Development and News

Do you waddle the waddle?
All of this was made possible with the continued support of our community and users. Together we can build a stronger, more resilient future for digital rights.
While work on the Debian Trixie series kicked off a few months ago, there wasn’t an official installer available until now. The first alpha version of the Debian 13 Installer is finally here for early adopters and Linux/Debian enthusiasts who want a taste of the new features and improvements.
I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback. I also want to wish you all a Happy New Year and an amazing 2025!
Coming almost five months after Amarok 3.1, the Amarok 3.2 release introduces initial porting to the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 technologies. This means that the application can now be compiled from sources against these technologies if integrators want to offer their users a more modern interface.
This month, Sipeed unveiled the NanoKVM-USB, described as a compact and low-cost device designed to simplify the operation and management of multiple systems.
The Radxa Orion O6 is a Mini ITX motherboard designed for AI computing and multimedia applications. Powered by the Cix CD8180 System-on-Chip, it combines powerful performance with a compact form factor for a variety of demanding use cases.
The distributor Youyeetoo recently highlighted the 01Studio CanMV K230 AI development board, built on Canaan’s K230 chip. This board includes features such as neural network acceleration, flexible camera interfaces, 4K video support, and onboard Wi-Fi connectivity.
The MNT Reform Next, recently featured on CrowdSupply, builds on the Classic MNT Reform with a 12.5″ open hardware laptop designed for modularity, customizability, and repairability, offering full access to hardware sources for user modification and maintenance.