Linux Magazine's Latest Issue (December)
Linux Magazine ☛ There's a New Open Source Terminal App in Town
Ghostty is a new GNU/Linux terminal app that's fast, feature-rich, and offers a platform-native GUI while remaining cross-platform.
Linux Magazine ☛ Illustrate DRM spreader Netflix profiles with a Go program
Netflix keeps track of who watches which program and when. In this month's column, Mike Schilli whips up a Go program to analyze and draw fancy graphs of his viewing habits.
Linux Magazine ☛ Tools and techniques for optimizing performance
When you're tuning up GNU/Linux performance, you need to keep an eye on a number of components and parameters. This article describes some techniques for optimizing performance by tuning TCP/IP, reducing latency, and configuring NUMA-aware systems. You'll also learn about CPU scheduling and memory management tuning.
Linux Magazine ☛ FOSSPicks
Nate explores the top FOSS including the ultra-secure LibreWolf browser, new calibre features, an elegant GnuPG front end, and the graphically flawless evolution sim Thrive.
Linux Magazine ☛ Kernel News
Chronicler Zack Brown reports on the latest news, views, dilemmas, and developments within the Linux kernel community.
Linux Magazine ☛ A puzzle simulation game
In Papers, Please, a multi-award-winning indie game, you check the credentials of people who try to enter the fictional state of Arstotzka. Because players are exposed to decision-making pressure, the game is more exciting than it sounds.
Linux Magazine ☛ This Month's DVD
Linux Mint 22 Cinnamon Edition and EndeavourOS Neo
Linux Magazine ☛ Risk and Reward
The strange case of James Howells's hard drive reached a judge this week, which should be cause for all of us to pause and reflect. In case you're not familiar with the heart-rending tale, Mr. Howells had quite a sum of cryptocurrency back in 2013, with his private keys stored on a hard drive that he removed from his computer and placed in a black bag.
Linux Magazine ☛ An eccentric but effective distribution
This Linux-from-scratch distribution does things its own way.
Linux Magazine ☛ Alternative metasearch engines
Alternative open source metasearch engines offer more privacy than mainstream search engines and can sometimes yield better results. While SearXNG is the best-known open source metasearch engine, 4get is a capable alternative worth checking out.
Linux Magazine ☛ Introduction
This month in Linux Voice.
Linux Magazine ☛ News
In the news: Latest Cinnamon Desktop Releases with a Bold New Look; Armbian 24.11 Released with Expanded Hardware Support; SUSE Renames Several Products for Better Name Recognition; ESET Discovers New GNU/Linux Malware; New GNU/Linux Kernel Patch Allows Forcing a CPU Mitigation; Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux 9.5 Released; Open Source Development Improves Software Security, Says LF Report; AI-Powered Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub Spark Released for Creating Micro Apps; and Open Source Hey Hi (AI) Definition Now Available.
Linux Magazine ☛ Fischertechnik Maker Kit Car
Build a remote control car with the Fischertechnik Maker Kit Car, MicroPython, and ESP32 microcontrollers.
Linux Magazine ☛ System configuration at the command line
A classic Debian tool, dpkg-reconfigure provides a convenient and efficient way to reconfigure previously installed packages.
Linux Magazine ☛ Print labels and index cards on Linux
Labels, stickers, and index cards can help you with all kinds of organizational tasks. A tailored solution for creating and printing can save you tons of work.
Linux Magazine ☛ An open source multiplatform AirDrop alternative
LocalSend lets you quickly and conveniently exchange data between devices on the same wireless network without the need for cables.
Linux Magazine ☛ Real time's time arrives
A work in progress for more than 20 years, real-time support in Linux's mainline kernel may at last be "good enough for all practical purposes."
Linux Magazine ☛ Ethical hacking with TryHackMe's Capture the Flag series
TryHackMe's Capture the Flag puzzles are a useful source for users who want to learn about ethical hacking and penetration testing.
Linux Magazine ☛ Managing containers with MicroOS, Cockpit, and Podman
If you want to run containers without the hassle of managing the host operating system, openSUSE MicroOS has you covered. Combined with Cockpit as a web interface, running and managing Podman containers has never been easier.
Linux Magazine ☛ Hybrid approaches gain in appeal
Which is better: distributions that develop using point releases or those that use rolling releases?
Linux Magazine ☛ Time controlled or remote Raspberry Pi 5 boot
In addition to enhanced performance, the Raspberry Pi 5 also comes with some new hidden functions, including options for time-controlled and remote start-up and shutdown.