‘Tis the Season for COSMIC Alpha 4!

System76 said new alpha releases of the COSMIC DE would roughly appear once a month (give or take), a cadence that enables them flesh out the features planned for its first stable release and get feedback from users, developers, and distribution packagers.

Alongside the new alpha is a freshly-spun ISO of Pop!_OS 24.04 (Alpha), making it easy to check out the changes for yourself on a spare partition, USB drive, or virtual machine. But the COSMIC DE alphas are available on other distros too, including Arch Linux.

As for what’s new in COSMIC Alpha 4, read on.