‘Tis the Season for COSMIC Alpha 4!
The holidays are upon us, and it’s time to check under your tree as we light another candle for the 4th COSMIC Alpha release. There’s lots of gifts to share in the latest early release of our new Rust-based desktop environment for Pop!_OS and other distros: COSMIC. These gifts include updates to settings, COSMIC apps, and another big batch of bug fixes. Let the festivities commence!
Latest COSMIC Desktop Alpha Adds New Options, VRR Support - OMG! Ubuntu
System76 said new alpha releases of the COSMIC DE would roughly appear once a month (give or take), a cadence that enables them flesh out the features planned for its first stable release and get feedback from users, developers, and distribution packagers.
Alongside the new alpha is a freshly-spun ISO of Pop!_OS 24.04 (Alpha), making it easy to check out the changes for yourself on a spare partition, USB drive, or virtual machine. But the COSMIC DE alphas are available on other distros too, including Arch Linux.
As for what’s new in COSMIC Alpha 4, read on.
COSMIC Desktop Alpha 4 Released, Here’s What’s New
The holidays are upon us, and System76 is bringing some festive cheer with the 4th COSMIC Alpha release. Looks like Christmas came early this year!
Packed with exciting updates, fresh features, and a hefty batch of bug fixes, this new version of the Rust-based desktop environment is a step closer to what many Linux users have been waiting for—a fresh desktop environment poised to shake up the Linux desktop landscape.
First things first—COSMIC is incredibly fast. And when I say fast, I mean lightning fast. Testing out the new Alpha 4 release felt almost unreal; the desktop environment is so snappy and responsive that it left me speechless. Now, let’s dive into the rest.