posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2024



Quoting: Wubuntu: The lovechild of Windows and Linux nobody asked for —

Wubuntu is a stripped-down Kubuntu, with custom themes and additional tools to make it look (a lot) and work (superficially) like Windows 11.

The identity crisis starts with its name. While the primary website is wubuntu.org, that name is rarely seen inside the OS itself. Other parts of the website call it "Windows Theme on Linux" or "Windows Theme Over Linux." Internally, it calls itself "Windows Ubuntu," "Windows Linux," "Windows Linux With Copilot," and occasionally "Winux".

(That's not all: it also appears "Wubuntu" is very similar to a different distro called LinuxFX, which looks identical.)