posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2024



Quoting: Zenith - turbo-charged top utility - LinuxLinks —

The top utility needs little introduction to seasoned Linux users. top is a small utility that offers a dynamic real-time view of a running system. It allows users to monitor the processes that are running on a system.

top remains a useful utility. It helps with system administration by identifying users and processes that are hogging the system. It is also useful for non-system administrators, helping to track and kill errant processes. However, top is showing its age and there are a bunch of utilities that offer a more feature-laden and visually attractive alternative.

Zenith is software that’s similar to top but displays histograms, and a wealth of other information such as CPU, GPU, network, and disk usage. It’s cross-platform software running under Linux and macOS, and published under an open source license.