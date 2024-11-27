Android Leftovers
-
Delete These 15 Dangerous Apps On Your Phone—8 Million Installs So Far
-
How to Archive Apps on Android and Reclaim Your Precious Storage
-
Google's account switcher redesign for Android is nearly here
-
The Google Search widget on Android may get a glow-up soon
-
Google Calendar rolls out full Google Tasks on Android
-
Android’s desktop mode working on minimize button for apps - Android Authority
-
Wear OS 5.1 could let you play music on your built-in Android watch speakers - The Verge
-
Are push notifications getting worse on Android? - Pocketables
-
The First Preview for Android 16 Is Available for Developers - CNET
-
Android lock screen minimalism option could clean up notifications - Android Authority
-
Android 15 is rolling out to OnePlus Open in the U.S. next week | Android Central
-
Google could make lock screen notifications less obtrusive in Android 15 QPR2 | Android Central
-
Huawei Mate 70 and Mate X6 launch, still use Android for now
-
HUAWEI is officially done with Android starting next year - Android Authority
-
Huawei moves away from Android with new Mate 70 series
-
Huawei launches its Android-free OS
-
Lilbits: Handheld gaming roundup, plus Huawei's first phones with a fully Android-free OS - Liliputing
-
Huawei’s Mate 70 smartphones will run its new Android-free OS - The Verge