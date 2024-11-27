Games: Proton 9.0-4, Driveloop, and More
GamingOnLinux ? GOG's Black Friday Sale is live now with some big discounts
Black Friday? It may only be Tuesday, but of course every store wants to get ahead of the game. GOG's Black Friday Sale is live now.
GamingOnLinux ? Huge new Proton 9.0-4 update for Steam Deck / Linux now in need of testing
Ready to bring improved compatibility with Windows games to Steam Deck and Desktop Linux, Valve has a Proton 9.0-4 Release Candidate in need of testing. Confused on Proton? Check out my beginner's guide.
GamingOnLinux ? TRX an open-source reimplementation of Tomb Raider 1 and Tomb Raider 2 keeps expanding
Originally two separate projects, the open source reimplementations of Tomb Raider 1 and Tomb Raider 2 now live under one roof with the TRX project. They're still having distinct individual releases though.
GamingOnLinux ? Slay the Princess hits a big milestone with over 500,000 copies sold
Following on from the big free The Pristine Cut upgrade, Slay the Princess from Black Tabby Games continues to do really well.
GamingOnLinux ? Driveloop is a mental mixture of Mad Max and Vampire Survivors
Vampire Survivors and Mad Max vehicular combat you say? Sign me up doc! Driveloop was announced recently and it looks delicious.
GamingOnLinux ? Dev of Proton Sarek for older GPUs has forked DXVK to backport game settings and improve compatibility
The developer of the interesting Proton Sarek project to help Linux gamers with older GPUs play more games has now forked DXVK, to hopefully improve things even further.
GamingOnLinux ? Action-platformer metroidvania Janosik 2 will be a 'bigger, bolder adventure' launching December 9
The free to play Janosik just got a major update, and its bigger, bolder adventure sequel Janosik 2 is set for launch on December 9. The first game is quite popular with a Very Positive rating on Steam, and this sequel looks like it expands on everything from the first.
GamingOnLinux ? PlaytronOS Alpha 2 brings expanded NVIDIA support, more handheld PC support and much more
Playtron continue building up their PlaytronOS / GameOS (they don't seem to have settled properly on a name yet) alternative to SteamOS and Windows with a second Alpha release out now.
GamingOnLinux ? Steam Client Beta fixes up NVIDIA bugs on Linux with Game Recording and Remote Play
Good news for NVIDIA GPU owners on Linux, as the latest Steam Client Beta has a couple of nice sounding improvements for you.
GamingOnLinux ? 2K Launcher is finally no more - that's at least one publisher making things better for gamers
2K Games have officially nuked the 2K Launcher from orbit, finally removing it from their games across both Steam and Epic. One publisher at least making things smoother for us all, and even better on Steam Deck since these extra launchers tend to be quite a nuisance.