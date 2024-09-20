Linux and Vulkan: Mesa VR and PanVK
Mike Blumenkrantz: Mesa Vr
The New Reality
I’ve been traveling a bit lately, but Mesa has reached an important landmark that I wanted to broadcast to the three users out there who have been waiting years for us to reach this milestone:
Mesa now* supports all the GL OVR extensions.
You read that correctly.
Collabora ☛ PanVK support for Arm V10 GPUs
It is now possible to start kicking the tires on Vulkan with an open source driver on Arm Mali-G610 and Mali-G310 GPUs. The Panfrost project continues to grow!