We are happy to announce that LLVM 19.1.0 is now released! This includes the main LLVM project, and its subprojects including clang, lld, libc++, and MLIR.
LWN ☛ LLVM 19.1.0 released
Version 19.1.0 of the LLVM compiler suite has been released:This is the first release in the LLVM 19.x series and represents 6 months of work the LLVM community. During this period 1502 unique authors contributed 18925 commits (3605729 lines added and 1665792 lines removed) to LLVM.
As usual, there is a long list of changes; see the release notes for LLVM, Libc++, lld, Clang, and Extra Clang Tools for changes to each.