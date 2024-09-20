Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

Vim, a popular text editor in Unix-like operating systems, has been identified with two medium-severity vulnerabilities that could pose a security risk to users. These vulnerabilities, identified as CVE-2024-41957 and CVE-2024-43374, could allow attackers to cause a denial of service (DoS) or potentially execute code with user privileges.

Let’s dive into these vulnerabilities, their potential impact, and the steps you can take to protect your systems.