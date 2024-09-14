today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ What admin access researchers have to their machines here
Recently on the Fediverse, Stephen Checkoway asked what level of access fellow academics had to 'their' computers to do things like install software (via). This is an issue very relevant to where I work, so I put a short-ish answer in the Fediverse thread and now I'm going to elaborate it at more length. Locally (within the research side of the department) we have a hierarchy of machines for this sort of thing.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Perl on Fedora 40
Perl, a versatile and powerful programming language, has been a staple in the world of software development for decades. Its extensive library of modules and cross-platform compatibility make it an essential tool for developers and system administrators alike.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Shotcut on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Shotcut is a free, open-source, and cross-platform video editor that has gained popularity among content creators and video enthusiasts. It is compatible with various operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux. As video editing becomes increasingly important for Ubuntu users, having a reliable and feature-rich tool like Shotcut is essential.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cockpit on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Cockpit is a powerful and user-friendly web-based server management tool that simplifies the process of administering GNU/Linux servers. It provides an intuitive interface for monitoring system performance, managing services, configuring network settings, and much more.
TecAdmin ☛ Step-by-Step Guide: How to Create a Kernel Module for Linux
Creating a kernel module in GNU/Linux might sound complex, but it’s quite manageable if broken down step by step. A kernel module is simply a piece of code that can be loaded into the Linux kernel to extend its functionality.
How to Install qbittorrent on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 Jammy JellyFish
Follow the steps and commands for installing qBittorrent on your Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or 22.04 Jammy JellyFish using the terminal. What is qBittorrent client? qBittorrent refers to a file-sharing client that allows access to the BitTorrent network and participation in file-sharing networks.
How To install Flarum Forum software on Ubuntu 24.04 | 22.04 | 20.04
Do you want to host your discussion forum software on Ubuntu 24.04 Noble or Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Linux? Then follow this tutorial to install and configure Flarum. Flarum is the combined successor of the esoTalk and FluxBB forums.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-12 [Older] How to install Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria Simulator on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-12 [Older] How to install Viber on Linux Mint 22
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-11 [Older] How to install HandBrake on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-11 [Older] How to install Lightworks on Linux Mint 22
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-10 [Older] How to install Marvin's Marvinous Monday - Pencil's Take on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-10 [Older] How to install Obsidian on Linux Mint 22
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-09 [Older] How to install Deltatraveler on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-08 [Older] How to install Minetest on Linux Mint 22
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-08 [Older] How to install Obsidian on a Chromebook in 2024
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-06 [Older] How to install Gacha Star on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-05 [Older] How to install Audacity 3.6.1 on a Chromebook
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-09-05 [Older] How to install Synfig Studio on Linux Mint 22
OSTechNix ☛ How To Install Oracle VirtualBox 7.1 In Debian 12 Linux
OSTechNix ☛ How To Uninstall A .deb Package On Debian And Ubuntu