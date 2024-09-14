Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Supercon, and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Experience AI: How research continues to shape the resources
Our Experience AI resources are built on work from the Raspberry Pi Computing Education Research Centre and other researchers.
Hackaday ☛ Supercon 2024: Last Call For Display Tech Exhibit
During this year’s Hackaday Supercon, the Supplyframe DesignLab will be playing host to a unique exhibit that catalogs the evolution of display technology. That means showcasing the best and most interesting examples they can find, from the vintage to the ultra-modern. Where are all these wonderful toys coming from, you might ask? Why, the Hackaday community, of course.
Hackaday ☛ Player Ukulele Pulls Your Strings
Automated musical instruments aren’t a new idea. From water chimes to player pianos, they’ve been around for a while. But we can’t remember the last time we saw a player ukulele. [Zeroshot] shows us one, though, and it uses an Arduino. You can see and hear it in the video below.
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-09-12 [Older] XRP Design Challenge Winners!
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-09-12 [Older] Low-Power Draw with the NORA-W306 Thing+
SparkFun Electronics ☛ 2024-09-10 [Older] Jumpstart your Generative AI Journey with our Jetson Orin Back-to-School Edu Discount
Linux Gizmos ☛ MSI’s MS-CF17: An Ultra-Low-Power 3.5″ SBC with Intel Raptor Lake-P Processors
The MS-CF17 from MSI is an advanced single-board computer that combines high performance with a compact, fanless, ultra-low-power design. Featuring Intel’s latest 13th Gen Raptor Lake-P processors, the board is also available in an industrial-grade variant, making it suitable for demanding applications.
Linux Gizmos ☛ ASRock Industrial SBC-374: A Versatile Platform Accommodating Meteor Lake-PS Intel Processors
The ASRock Industrial SBC-374 is a robust single board computer designed for embedded applications. It features Intel Core Ultra Processors (Meteor Lake-PS) on an LGA 1851 socket and is supported by an AMI SPI BIOS with secure flash options, suitable for demanding tasks in secure environments.