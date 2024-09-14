Haiku OS R1 Beta 5 Is Keeping the BeOS Dream Alive
Haiku is a free and open-source operating system, based on the technical and design foundations of the now-defunct BeOS, instead of Linux or Unix. After more than a year since the last release, Haiku R1 Beta 5 is now available to download.
Haiku is a spiritual successor to BeOS, with a focus on a clean and user-friendly design paired with low system requirements. The minimum system requirements are still an Intel Pentium II/AMD Athlon CPU or better, at least 384 MB RAM, an 800x600 screen, and at least 3GB storage. It works on both 32-bit and 64-bit x86 PCs, and the 32-bit version can run many unmodified BeOS applications. It might be the best desktop open-source operating system not based on Linux or Unix.
Haiku OS R1 Beta 5 introduces a simplified color selector with an enhanced dark mode, updates to the PowerStatus desktop applet (which reports battery life on laptops), and a few improvements for the Tracker file manager. This is also the first release for USB audio input and output, though the blog post says “the more advanced USB 2.0 audio devices” are less likely to work right now.