EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.3 released
Significant changes this time. Version 6.2 was released only about 3 weeks ago:
- EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.2 released — August 19, 2024
If you are new to EasyOS, you might find it helpful to read the announcement for 6.0, the start of the 6.x versions:
There are two major improvements in 6.3, relative to 6.2: enhancements for running in icon-free-desktop mode, and builtin ibus input method with Chinese support.
In the initrd, now there is a choice of "zh Chinese" and the desktop and apps are partly translated. Here is a snapshot showing the QuickSetup app, which I translated using MoManager's automatic translation:
...the snapshot also shows the ibus tray app, for selecting different input methods.
Here is the menu: