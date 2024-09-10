Tails 6.7 Rolls Out with Updates to Tor Browser and Thunderbird

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 10, 2024



Almost a month after its previous 6.6 release, the latest version, 6.7, of the privacy-focused Linux distro Tails has been released, including several important upgrades and fixes.

In this latest update, Tails users will see an update to the Tor Browser, now at version 13.5.3, which continues to offer robust anonymous browsing capabilities.

Additionally, Thunderbird’s email client has been upgraded to version 115.15, ensuring users can access the latest security and performance improvements.

Another important update in Tails 6.7 is the upgrade of OnionShare from version 2.2 to 2.6. This new version introduces the ability to create anonymous chat rooms, adding a layer of privacy for communications, which could be particularly beneficial for journalists and activists who require confidentiality.