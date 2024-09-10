KDE Plasma 6.1.5 is here about five weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.4 and improves the speed and performance of Plasma Discover’s search feature, adds the ability to drag-and-drop stuff onto a Plasma panel on Wayland when it’s in auto-hide mode, and reintroduces support for moving the focus out of the Favorites grid view of the Kickoff application launcher using the arrow keys.
The Release Candidate of GNOME 47 comes two weeks after the beta version and introduces experimental color management protocol support in the Mutter window and composite manager, adds initial PipeWire explicit sync support, and exposes the new backlight API to gnome-settings-daemon.
Teledatics’ HaloMax, recently featured on CrowdSupply, is a long-range wireless module designed for applications like smart agriculture, industrial control, and HAM radio. Operating in the sub-1 GHz band, it delivers reliable, power-efficient communication over extended distances with FCC-allowed maximum output power.
The MINIX U8K-ULTRA 8K UHD AI Media Hub Powered by Android is designed for video processing and high-resolution streaming. It is powered by the Amlogic S928X-K processor, supporting various video formats including AV1, VP9, H.265-10, AVS3, and AVS2.
The MNT Pocket Reform is now officially available for purchase, following the successful delivery of crowdfunded units via Crowd Supply. This 7″ modular mini laptop offers a range of customization options, making it a suitable option for open-source enthusiasts and developers.
The FriendlyElec NanoPi R3S is an open-source platform designed for IoT applications such as NAS systems and other network-intensive tasks. The device runs on the FriendlyWrt operating system, which is based on OpenWrt.
The LILYGO T3 S3 LR1121 is a development board that supports low-power, long-range wireless communication using LoRa technology. It features the ESP32-S3 System-on-Chip, which offers 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, making it suitable for various IoT projects.