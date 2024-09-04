Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux Matters, "Linux" Foundation Podcast Boosting Microsoft
-
Destination Linux 386: Linux's Explosive Growth: 4.45% of the Desktop Market!
On this weeks episode we’re going to discuss GNU/Linux getting some mad gains in market share and why we think it’s happening. Welcome to Destination Linux, where we discuss the latest news, hot topics, gaming, mobile, and all things Open Source & Linux. Also this week, we’re going to discuss why Android is treated so poorly by the media. Plus we got some GNU/Linux Gaming, and our Software Spotlight, and more.
-
Tux Digital ☛ 386: Linux’s Explosive Growth: 4.45% of the Desktop Market!
-
Linux Matters: Lipstick on a Font
Alan snapped some things, Martin could have saved his time and used a proper font, and Mark went looking for self-hosted music management.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ What’s in the SOSS? Podcast #13 – Microsoft's Mike Hanley and Transforming the “Dept. of No” Into the Dept. of “Yes And…” [Ed: "Linux" Foundation lets Microsoft employees pretend to be security experts when in reality they're the most notorious culprits; this is entryism]