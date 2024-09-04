Armbian 24.8 Yelt has been released, featuring a variety of enhancements, new hardware support, and important upgrades. This version aims to improve stability and performance across a range of supported devices, continuing Armbian’s focus on providing a reliable operating system for diverse hardware platforms.

The OrangePi RV is a development board based on the open-source RISC-V architecture, designed to offer high performance with low power consumption. This single-board computer features a JH7110 quad-core RISC-V processor, an M.2 M-key 2280 PCIe slot for SSD expansion, and supports up to 8GB of RAM.

The PICO-ASL4, built on the 100mm x 72mm PICO-ITX form factor, supports Intel Atom x7433RE and x7835RE processors and can accommodate up to 16GB of DDR5 RAM using a single-channel SODIMM Non-ECC module.

This release adds support for restricted discovery mode (previously known as "client authorization") in Arti's hidden service (.onion service) implementation. It also contains a number of bugfixes, cleanups, and improvements, and behind the scenes work on the RPC subsystem, DoS resistance, and relay infrastructure. For full details on what we've done, and for information about many smaller and less visible changes as well, please see the CHANGELOG.

A traumatic experience caused a young man to understand the stark gender inequality in his home country, so he turned to the Internet to educate himself about gender equality and social justice. Inspired to take action, he founded a nonprofit at age 16 to empower young people to advocate for gender equality and work for an inclusive and accessible Internet for everyone. He joined the Internet Society Youth Ambassador Program to further develop his skills, and today, his nonprofit has served close to 6,000 young people and is building digital literacy in his country and beyond. For him, the Internet is a powerful tool for social change.

This tutorial will help you adjust cursor size on Kubuntu KDE. This is useful for people like teachers and those with vision impairments and you can help them by exercising simple procedures below. It is a continuation to our tutorials in same configuration for MATE and GNOME users respectively. Now let's try it out.

Audacity 3.6.2 is the second patch release of Audacity 3.6 adding a new “Legacy” effects section that contains the old Limiter, Compressor, and Classic Filters, moves the time track range to a single dialog, and reverts the behavior of selection change when importing an audio clip to the previous behavior.

Firefox 131 looks like another small update to the popular web browser that further improves the built-in translation feature by remembering languages you have previously used for translations when suggesting a default translation language.

Highlights of Mozilla Firefox 130 include the ability to translate selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation, overscroll animations enabled as the default behavior for scrollable areas on Linux, and a new Firefox Labs page in Settings to make it easier to try experimental features in Firefox.

Still powered by a Liqurix-flavored Linux 6.9 kernel, Nitrux 3.6.1 looks like a small release that mainly adds support for additional languages, including Ukrainian, Georgian, Korean, Kurdish, Romanian, Slovak, Slovenian, Albanian, Serbian, Swedish, Turkish, Catalan, Tatar Crimean, Czech, Welsh, Danish, Greek Modern, Estonian, Persian, Finnish, Irish Gaelic, and Hindi.