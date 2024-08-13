Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
OpenVPN ☛ OVPNX Vulnerability (CVE-2024-27903, CVE-2024-27459, CVE-2024-24974) | OpenVPN
The primary goal of this security advisory is to clarify that these are not zero-day vulnerabilities. It's important to note that this issue is specific to Windows and is not all that easy to exploit.
The New Leaf Journal ☛ Using WordPress Manual Related Posts
Contextual Related Posts is a sort of set-it-and-forget-it plugin. It creates a full text index of all of the post types that the admin wants included for related posts analysis and allows the admin to determine which post types have related posts and how many related posts should appear. There are also several toggles controlling how the related posts are chosen. There were two specific features that made the plugin appealing to me: [...]
SaaS/Back End/Databases
Simon Willison ☛ SQL Injection Isn't Dead: Smuggling Queries at the Protocol Level
Paul demonstrates an attack against PostgreSQL (which works in some but not all of the PostgreSQL client libraries) which uses a message size overflow, by embedding a string longer than 4GB (2**32 bytes) which overflows the maximum length of a string in the underlying protocol and writes data to the subsequent value. He then shows a similar attack against MongoDB.
Tim Kellogg ☛ Vector Stores Are Dumb
Over time, I’ve become convinced that, while they sometimes feel magical, the dumb-ness of vector stores only goes away when we decide to embrace something more structured, like a graph database or knowledge graph.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ Community Member Monday: Khushi Gautam
Tell us a bit about yourself! Hi, I am so glad to be a part of this community. I live in Delhi, India. Currently, I am a software developer serving at Amazon MiniTV. I have experience in both frontend and backend development for mobile and web applications.
