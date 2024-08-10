Devices: Raspberry Pi, Digi International, and More
CNX Software ☛ MechDog Hey Hi (AI) Robot Dog features ESP32-S3 controller, supports Scratch, Python, and Arduino programming
Hiwonder’s MechDog is a compact Hey Hi (AI) robot dog powered by an ESP32-S3 controller that drives eight high-speed coreless servos. It features built-in inverse kinematics for precise and agile movements and has ports for various I2C sensors such as ultrasonic and IMU sensors.
CNX Software ☛ ADLINK SBC35-ALN 3.5-inch defective chip maker Intel N97 SBC features SBC-FM expansion connector with PCIe, USB, SMBus
ADLINK SBC35-ALN is a 3.5-inch defective chip maker Intel N97 SBC with up to 16GB DDR5, an M.2 socket for M.2 storage, and a custom SBC-FM expansion connector with PCIe Gen3 x1, USB 2.0, and SMBus interfaces. The 3.5-inch board also features two gigabit Ethernet ports, three display interfaces with HDMI, DisplayPort, and LVDS or eDP, several USB ports and RS232/RS422/RS485 serial interfaces, 40-pin box headers, and M.2 E-Key and B-Key sockets for wireless expansion.
Arduino ☛ Making fire detection more accurate with ML sensor fusion
The mere presence of a flame in a controlled environment, such as a candle, is perfectly acceptable, but when tasked with determining if there is cause for alarm solely using vision data, embedded Hey Hi (AI) models can struggle with false positives.
Arduino ☛ Adjusting office chair height with simple voice commands
A month ago, ElectronicLab modified his office chair with an electric car jack, giving it motorized height adjustment. That worked well, but required that he push buttons to raise or lower the seat.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #477 - Meet Raspberry Pi Pico 2, our new $5 microcontroller board
Surprise! It’s the next big tiny thing. Surprise! Raspberry Pi Pico 2 is the next big tiny thing. Our next-generation microcontroller board is built using Raspberry Pi RP2350, and it's on sale now at $5. (We're sorry if you got two of this message, and one was missing links to the fun. We were having so much fun, we got a bit ahead of ourselves.)
Tom's Hardware ☛ New Raspberry Pi RP2350 Arm + RISC chip to power dozens of new devices; here's a running list
Announced today, the Raspberry Pi Pico 2 has been in the hands of hardware developers for some time and that means there are a myriad of products to choose from.
Hackaday ☛ Raspberry Has A New Pico, Built With The New RP2350
Raspberry Pi’s first foray into the world of microcontrollers, the RP2040, was a very interesting chip. Its standout features were the programmable input/output units (PIOs) which enabled all sorts of custom real-time shenanigans. And that’s not to discount the impact of the Pi Pico, the $4 dev kit built around it.
Business Wire ☛ Digi International Announces Expanded Support for Linux and Windows with Digi AnywhereUSB® Plus
Digi International, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced new and expanded support for Linux and improved Microsoft Windows functionality with its USB connectivity solution, Digi AnywhereUSB® Plus.
