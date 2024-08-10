A zero-day flaw using the 0.0.0.0 IP address
Scoop News Group ☛ Researchers find decades-old vulnerability in major web browsers
The flaw, called ‘0.0.0.0 day,’ has to do with how browsers handle network requests.
PC Mag ☛ Zero-Day IP Address Exploit Lets Hackers Attack Mac, Linux Computers
A zero-day flaw using the 0.0.0.0 IP address has seen a spike in use and been exploited by hackers in recent months, potentially putting users of major web browsers like Safari, Chrome, and Firefox on macOS or Linux at risk, a new report reveals.
Hacker News ☛ 0.0.0.0 Day: 18-Year-Old Browser Vulnerability Impacts MacOS and Linux Devices
Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a new "0.0.0.0 Day" impacting all major web browsers that malicious websites could take advantage of to breach local networks.
Laptop Magazine ☛ An 18-year-old browser exploit leaves MacBooks and Linux laptops vulnerable — but a fix is coming
Sometimes, we've seen big companies take up to a few months to fix a glaring bug, risk, or other issue within an OS or a browser, but usually, issues are fixed within days or weeks. However, a vulnerability recently brought up by Oligo Security has gone without a fix for much longer: 18 years.