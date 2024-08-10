Security Leftovers
Tom's Hardware ☛ GhostWrite vulnerability exploits architectural bug in RISC-V CPU to gain root access
Researchers from Germany recently outlined a hardware flaw in two popular RISC-V CPUs that could grant attackers root access in less than a second.
-
Bleeping Computer ☛ Windows Update downgrade attack “unpatches” fully-updated systems
SafeBreach security researcher Alon Leviev revealed at Black Hat 2024 that two zero-days could be exploited in downgrade attacks to “unpatch” fully updated Windows 10, Windows 11, and Windows Server systems and reintroduce old vulnerabilities.
-
OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Call for Proposals: SOSS Community Day Japan 2024
We are excited to announce that the OpenSSF is hosting Security of Open Source Software (SOSS) Community Day Japan 2024, scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024. This one-day event will take place in Tokyo, Japan, and the call for proposals (CFP) is now open.
-
Security Week ☛ Stolen Credentials Have Turned SaaS Apps Into Attackers’ Playgrounds
SaaS app log analysis highlights the rapid smash and grab raid: in, steal, and leave in 30 minutes.
-
Security Week ☛ US Offering $10 Million Reward for Iranian ICS Hackers
The US is offering up to $10 million for Iranian individuals accused of hacking water utility industrial control systems last year.
-
Security Week ☛ Vulnerabilities Exposed Widely Used Solar Power Systems to Hacking, Disruption
Vulnerabilities found in solar power systems could have been exploited by hackers to cause disruption and possibly blackouts.
-
Digital Journal ☛ Behind the Linux SLUBStick vulnerability [Ed: Just lots of hype]
A newly discovered Linux kernel vulnerability has been dubbed “SLUBStick.” SLUBStick elevates a limited heap vulnerability to an arbitrary memory read-and-write primitive and pushes the success rate of cross-cache attacks to above 99 percent.