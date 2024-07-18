Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat Official ☛ Enhanced observability in Red Hat OpenShift 4.16
In Red Bait OpenShift 4.16, we've enhanced observability to make your job easier. This article guides you through the latest features and integrations that help you monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize your OpenShift clusters more effectively than ever before.
Red Hat ☛ A brief introduction to Apps and Stacks Container Images
This article aims to describe Apps and Stacks container images from two perspectives: user’s and developer's.
Apps and Stacks container images can be divided into two groups:
- Source-to-Image (S2I) images
- No Source-to-Image (NoS2I) images
Source-to-Image (S2I) is a toolkit and workflow for building reproducible container images from source code.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Fedora Week of Diversity 2024 in Numbers
Fedora Week of Diversity (FWD) 2024 was a success, celebrating the unique voices and experiences within the Fedora community. From inspiring interviews to engaging virtual sessions hosted on Matrix, this year’s Fedora Week of Diversity showcased the strength and spirit of the community. Attendees registered for the event through Pretix, and session recordings were made available on YouTube for wider access. Let’s dive into the numbers and highlights from this impactful event.
Peter Czanik: Rolling RPM platforms added to the syslog-ng package build system
Syslog-ng uses a container-based system to generate the official source tgz and to build ready-to-use packages for various GNU/Linux distributions. Recently, we added support for some rolling RPM GNU/Linux distributions, allowing us to spot breaking changes before a stable release of the OS would become available.
Adam Young: pxelinux.cfg file name format
nmcli dev show wlp0s20f3 | awk ‘/GENERAL.HWADDR/ {gsub(“:”, “-“); print “01-“$2}’